Novak Djokovic is going to “hate” what tennis has become for him if his health problems continue to hamper him in 2027.

That is according to tennis historian Steve Flink, who admits he is concerned about the 39-year-old’s body failing him going forward.

After losing to Thiago Tirante at the Cincinnati Open, the Serbian said he has dealt with a “health issue for many years” that worsens in humid, hot conditions.

That was clear to see in his five set first-round defeat to Mariano Navone at the US Open, with Djokovic admitting that the “vomiting and gagging” are a “serious problem”.

He said after that loss, “In the end, my back and shoulder also gave out, and I couldn’t finish the match,” before adding, “I don’t want to go into too much detail. I’m just trying to understand what’s going on and how much longer I can keep going like this.”

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As question marks grow over whether or not 2027 will be Djokovic’s last in his glittering career, the 24-time major winner has confirmed he will play in Beijing at the end of this month.

If it doesn’t go to plan in China, though, Flink thinks Djokovic will have some big questions to answer.

He said on Gross’ YouTube channel, “I am concerned because he had the same stomach bout going in Cincinnati; it’s happened a bunch of times in the past year. If you’re constantly dealing with the stomach and getting sick on the court and you’ve got ailments with your shoulder and back… he did enter Beijing, so I guess it’s not too serious at the moment.

“It worries me and it sounds odd to say this but I don’t want him to go too easy on himself and say, ‘It’s okay, I can play a couple more years like that, it doesn’t matter’, he is going to hate it if that becomes a pattern.

“Do I think it will? Not necessarily but if there’s any replication of that in the next couple of years I think he’d have to be really concerned. He knows better than us and he won’t stain his lgacy by any means but I think he has a certain standard too.

“He had his family watching him [at the US Open] and they obviously were in great distress having to view that and knowing he was in no condition to control his own destiny. It’s enough to deal with injuries but dealing with this nagging health issue, which doesn’t seem to be going away, it’s just compounded. I think he’s got some tough choices to make over the autumn as he looks ahead of 2027.”

While tennis analyst and commentator Gross concurred with Flink’s points, he felt that it is too big an ask for Djokovic to stay in “peak condition” for the US Open, after putting his body through a lot this year – despite his relatively light schedule.

However, if these health issues rear their ugly head at the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon, alarm bells will start ringing. Moreover, Flink is doubtful the 25th Grand Slam will ever be achieved.

He added, “Up until this year I thought it could have happened at any time but now I have real doubts if the 25th can happen. Can he win any more titles?”

Djokovic is down to 11th in the rankings – his lowest point since 2017. Since the start of 2024, he has won just three tournaments and it is up in the air if he will add to his 101 titles.

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