Novak Djokovic was reluctant to talk numbers when he was quizzed by Piers Morgan on his total wealth in an interview earlier this month, but the most successful male tennis player of all-time is also on his way to becoming one of the wealthiest sportsmen in history.

When it comes to on court earnings, Djokovic is in a league of his own, as he is comfortably the most successful player in men’s tennis with career prize money of $191,252,375.

That number has been boosted by his prize money from 2025 and even though he only played a limited schedule as he focused on Grand Slam events, Djokovic still won $5,127,245 in prize money this season.

That allowed him to lengthen his lead in the all-time tennis prize money list, with Rafael Nadal is his nearest challenger with $134,946,100 in career prize money and Roger Federer is in third place with $130,594,339.

Yet those numbers are only a fraction of the earnings these three great champions have enjoyed since they started dominating men’s tennis at the turn of the century.

More Tennis News

Emma Raducanu’s prize money total for 2025 revealed as her net worth and assets soar

Patrick Mouratoglou reveals why Novak Djokovic has already made the best decision for his son

Nadal signed lucrative deals Nike, Babolat, luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, car manufacturer Kia Motors, and financial institutions like Santander and Telefonica, while Federer’s biggest commercial success has come with On Shoes, where he is an investor in a firm that is now worth several billion dollars.

Djokovic’s has enjoyed some long-term sponsorship deals with the likes of Lacoste, ASICS, Head tennis rackets and Hublot, while he has also added Waterdrop, Aman, Qatar Airways and other brands to his collection in recent years.

With many of those deals set to continue long after Djokovic hits his last ball in anger, the Serbian superstar will continue to build his wealth long after he has won his last match on court.

It is hard to estimate how much Djokovic and his family are worth, but their huge influence in Serbia and beyond will continue to generate massive revenue, with some estimates putting his wealth at a figure beyond $500m.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was asked by journalist Morgan to reveal how much money he had in his bank earlier this month as he was presented with this pretty blunt question: “How much are you worth now, do you know?”

Unsurprisingly, Djokovic was not keen to reveal a figure as he said: “I don’t like to talk about it Piers,” with Morgan responding that he could worth around £300m or $400m, which drew this response from the Serbian: “Maybe. Could be even more.”

He went on to explain his attitude to money, as he insisted that was never his chief motivator in tennis.

“You know, we live in a very materialistic society these days. It’s nothing against you but I am not like that,” he stated.

“I don’t want to give all the information about what I am worth and what my investments are, it’s none of their business. Why should I disclose that? For what reason? There are things that are disclosed like prize money and people know about or contracts, but other things, no.

“Money is important. It’s very important and it does bring security, no doubt about it. It’s one of the driving forces in society today, you cannot neglect the importance of money.

“But if money is the only thing you are thinking about, in my experience as an athlete, for me it’s more of a meritocracy model – if I win a tournament, I get rewarded with sponsorship deals.

“But it’s about the mentality and the brand you want to create around yourself. I don’t like to talk about this but I did refuse a lot of the big brands and big paycheques in my career, because I cannot represent something I do not believe in. I have always tried to play the long game.”

With elite athletes like Djokovic appreciating their value to sponsors and when they attach themselves to a product can be vast and it seems Djokovic’s eagerness to leave a lasting legacy in tennis may involve him taking on a role of revolutionising the sport in the coming years.

Speaking at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia last month, Djokovic hinted that he was willing to be part of a revolution that will ‘change’ tennis, in comments that sparked rumours about a potential breakaway tour funded by Saudi money.

“I want to live, I mean keep on playing professionally, to see the change that is coming for our sport and I’m super excited about it,” he stated.

“The things that are happening that I can’t openly speak about at the moment, but I feel like in the next couple of years, I feel like tennis is a sport that can be and will be transformed.

“I want to be part of that change and not just part of that change, but I want to be playing when we rejuvenate our sport and set the platform that is going to be there for decades to come.”