Novak Djokovic says he is feeling ‘fresher’ and ‘better’ at this year’s Wimbledon than he did during his French Open campaign just over four weeks ago.

The Serb has dropped two sets across his opening three matches and came through a tough test against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, winning 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) in a thrilling three-hour third-round contest.

At Roland Garros, Djokovic’s rust and lack of energy were evident as he dropped a set in each of his opening two matches against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Valentin Royer.

In the third round, he suffered a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 defeat to teenager Joao Fonseca, marking his first loss from a two-set lead since 2010.

The defeat also marked Djokovic’s earliest exit at Roland Garros since 2005, when he was beaten in the second round.

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“For sure better, fresher,” Djokovic remarked when asked during his post-match press conference to compare his current physical condition with how he felt in Paris.

“I mean, more energy now after three matches than I have had in Paris.

“But it’s also normal and logical to expect that, considering the difference in the surface and physicality of the points and the effort that has to go in every shot with spin and everything on clay, it’s quite different here.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m not spending any energy on the court. Of course, I am. And the deeper I go into the tournament, obviously the less fresh I will be physically, but I’m trying to maintain that to an optimal level.

“But as I said, no major issues. I’m feeling fine.”

Djokovic is pursuing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would move him one clear of Margaret Court.

His most recent Grand Slam triumph came at the 2023 US Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Since then, he has reached two Grand Slam finals – Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open 2026 – losing both to Carlos Alcaraz.

During his third-round match, the Serb was seen striking his racket against his upper legs between points.

However, he quickly dismissed any injury concerns, insisting he was not dealing with any physical discomfort.

“Nothing major.

“Just trying to, I guess, wake my muscles up,” Djokovic later explained.

“Sometimes for some reason they shut down. Trying to lift my spirit, lift my energy.

“Sometimes it’s this, sometimes it’s something else, in terms of what I do to try to get myself going with energy. But yeah, nothing major, to be honest. Body’s feeling all right for the moment.”

The former world No 1 will next face Roman Safiullin after the Russian defeated Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.

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