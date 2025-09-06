Novak Djokovic can expect something incredibly special and “big” at the Australian Open when he calls it a day, but tournament director Craig Tiley is confident they will not have to pull out all the stops at the 2026 event as “I don’t see Novak retiring anytime soon”.

Tennis legend Djokovic is the last member of the Big Three still standing as he has watched his two great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal bow out in recent years.

First, Federer said farewell in an emotional ceremony at the 2022 Laver Cup while Nadal waved goodbye after the 2024 season, but his big farewell only took place at Roland Garros this year.

Djokovic attended both of those ceremonies along with fellow former world No 1 Andy Murray, who also retired in 2024 with his hooray taking place at Wimbledon last July.

Naturally, the attention has shifted to Djokovic’s retirement date and, although the great man himself has indicated that he is not yet ready to quit and doesn’t have a timeframe in mind, speculation about his future continues.

The topic was back in the news after the 24-time Grand Slam winner finished his second consecutive year without winning a major as he reached the semi-final of all four big events, but couldn’t take the final few steps.

Speculation over his future will no doubt intensify ahead of the 2026 Australian Open and Tiley says they will have host something “big” when the 10-time Australian Open champion eventually calls it a day, but it is unlikely to be next year.

“All I can say is it’s going to be big. I hope it’s for a long time still, though,” he told Claytennis and RG Media. “He’s a great player and I would like to see him play longer. He still does extremely well.

“When the time comes… we do have some ideas! It would be premature to share them now. I don’t see Novak retiring anytime soon. He’s at the top of his game.

“We’re more focused on having a great event in 2026. The US Open did a brilliant job, a really good event, and we’re looking forward to upping the ante even more.”

Djokovic himself played down suggestions that he is ready to hang up his racket following his Flushing Meadows defeat to Alcaraz as he is confident he can still battle the best, especially in the best-of-three-set matches.

“I’m happy with my level of tennis, but, you know, it’s just the physicality of it. You know, I try to. As I said, you know, after the quarter-finals, the press conference, when I spoke to you guys, I said, you know, I’m gonna do my very best to get my body in shape, to sustain that level and that rhythm for as many hours as it’s needed, but, you know, it wasn’t enough,” he said.

“So that’s something I, unfortunately, at this point in time, my career can’t control. So, you know, I can do only as much as I can do. And, yeah, it will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of senior Alcaraz in the best of five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance. Best of three, but best of five, it’s tough.

“I’m, you know, not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. Having said that, I’m going to continue fighting and trying to, you know, trying to get to the. To the finals and fight for another trophy at least, but, you know, it’s going to be a very, very difficult task.”