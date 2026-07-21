Novak Djokovic has been backed to “pull off” his dream of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games with his former coach Goran Ivanisevic saying the fact that he “pays attention” to every detail makes it possible.

There is no doubt that the great Djokovic is in the final few years of his distinguished career and many continue to question his claim that he will compete at LA28 as he will be 41 by the time the Games take place.

But the 24-time Grand Slam winner has a long history of proving people wrong as he is still playing at the highest level as he finished runner-up at this year’s Australian Open and made it to the semi-final of Wimbledon recently with his run at SW19 coming not long after he turned 39.

Djokovic, though, is part of a rare breed of sports stars who are continuing to dominate their fields despite their age along with the likes of football great Lionel Messi (39) and NBA star LeBron James (41).

During an interview with Croatia’s Sportske Novosti, Ivanisevic heaped praise on the sporting greats, saying: “Amazing, they are geniuses, there aren’t many of them. They invest a lot, they take care of themselves, they pay attention to every detail.

“Here, Novak pays attention to the playing schedule and in the end the only question is how much he will have left.”

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But Ivanisevic singled out Djokovic as he believes the fact that the former world No 1 competes as an individual puts him above those who play team sports, like Messi and LeBron.

“That’s the difference, because LeBron has four others around him, Messi has ten. Novak has to push himself, push his limits, turn up for training and go through the shots he’s hit eighty billion times over again,” he explained.

“And sometimes you have to ask yourself, ‘what the f*** is this for?’ It pulls you back in again, you know you can do it, but, I mean, it’s easier in a team sport.”

Djokovic, though, will no doubt continue to ask himself “what the f*** is this for” on a daily basis, but he will be quick to remind himself of his 2028 Olympic dream.

The big question is whether or not he will make it?

Ivanisevic, who coached the Serbian from 2019 to 2024, believes Djokovic’s shortened schedule works in his favour as the veteran only plays a handful of tournaments each year.

“He’s saying he’ll play until the Games in Los Angeles, and we’re talking about two years. Honestly, knowing him, he’s capable of pulling it off with the schedule he’s on, with an incredible, special head on his shoulders,” the 2001 Wimbledon winner said.

“It’s possible. Ultimately, he’s right behind [Jannik] Sinner, [Carlos] Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev today, or, you could say, the four of them are a cut above everyone else, so why not?”