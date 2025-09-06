Novak Djokovic’s 2025 Grand Slam campaign came to a shuddering halt at the US Open as he lost in straight sets against Carlos Alcaraz.

The tennis great had reached the semi-final of all four Grand Slams this year, but lost against Jannik Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon while he retired injured from his last-four clash against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

He didn’t really have much of a chance after the younger Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows as the five-time Grand Slam winner came away with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory to reach his seventh major final at the age of 22.

So what does the future hold for 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic after his latest defeat against one of the two best players in men’s tennis?

Q: Novak, what you’ve done at the majors this year would be the envy of probably every player on the Tour, except two. What are your thoughts about what you’ve accomplished and whether that would be enough for you in the future?

Novak Djokovic: “I think you’re right. You know, I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, you know, playing on a really high level. Fortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets.

“After that, I was just gassed out, and, you know, he kept going. So that’s kind of what I felt this year. Also with Jannik. Yeah. Best of five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly if it’s like the end stages of the Grand Slam. Yeah. In the future. Future for what, sorry?”

Q: Whether that can be enough for you in the future at the majors.

ND: “I mean, I’m happy with my level of tennis, but, you know, it’s just the physicality of it. You know, I try to. As I said, you know, after the quarterfinals, the press conference, when I spoke to you guys, I said, you know, I’m gonna do my very best to get my body in shape, to sustain that level and that rhythm for as many hours as it’s needed, but, you know, it wasn’t enough.

“So that’s something I, unfortunately, at this point in time, my career can’t control. So, you know, I can do only as much as I can do. And, yeah, it will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of senior Alcaraz in the best of five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance. Best of three, but best of five, it’s tough.

“I’m, you know, not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. Having said that, I’m going to continue fighting and trying to, you know, trying to get to the. To the finals and fight for another trophy at least, but, you know, it’s going to be a very, very difficult task.”

US Open News

Martina Navratilova’s brutally honest verdict on Novak Djokovic after Carlos Alcaraz hammering

Carlos Alcaraz’s damning comment highlights US Open domination over Novak Djokovic

Q: Novak. Nice effort today. How do you gauge their improvement and Carlos’s improvement that you saw today, and the sort of gulf between where you are, which is seemingly better than just about everybody else besides them, and where they are?

ND: “Well, it’s expected that the young guys are improving. I mean, these two players are the best in the world right now, and, you know, if you’re not improving, then something is not right, you know, so you have to adapt to that and make changes.

“But they seem to have a very good team, very good strategy of training and approach to, to the tennis world, and the results are testament to that. So there is no doubt that they are better and better each year, and that’s also expected. To be honest, you know, it’s, it’s nothing unusual.”

Q: Novak, you were very philosophical after the Wimbledon loss to Jannik. I just wonder, what are the feelings this time? Are they still similar or different to that one?

ND: “I mean, it’s, it’s quite simple for me. You know, I think I, not to repeat myself, I think I answered the first question. What really happened today? Of course, it’s frustrating on the court when you’re not able to keep up with that level physically.

“But at the same time, it’s something also expected, I guess, you know, that comes with time and with age. But, yeah, I still enjoy the thrill of competition. You know, today I received amazing support again on the court from the crowd. Very thankful for that. I mean, I just thoroughly enjoyed myself and, you know, that’s one of the biggest reasons why I keep on going. You know, the love that I’ve been getting around the world has been amazing the last couple years.”

Q: Yeah, that was basically my question. How much fun do you have playing like that? People loving you? Is that enough for you?

ND: “I actually, you know, I had fun, particularly in the second set, competing with Carlos on some amazing points. And, you know, crowd was into it and it was quite close, but yeah, he was just a better player in the important moments.

“And, you know, it’s never fun losing a tennis match. But at the same time, if you want, you know, if I’m to lose to someone, then I’ll lose to these two guys because, you know, and I know that they’re just better at the moment. So you just have to hand it to them and say, you know, well done.”

Q: I’m curious about the physicality. Like, this year, has there been, like, points in the tournament where you’ve kind of hit a wall, or is it more just cumulative throughout the tournament that you reach the.

ND: “I think overall I just, yeah, ran out of gas, you know, didn’t have any, as I said, thankfully, any injury that prevented me to, you know, to play today, and no complaints there, but it’s just the level of fitness wasn’t enough for Carlos.”

Q: Hey, Novak, I know it’s probably too early to say, but do you have a sense of what your plans will be between now and Australia?

ND: “That’s far. Australia is far. I mean, I mean, at least at this stage of my career. I mean, I’m not thinking that far, to be honest. I don’t know. I’m planning to play Athens tournament, that’s for sure. But other than that, it’s really still a question mark where I’m going to go and what I’m going to do.”

Q: And this was kind of the same frame question you talked about. You could stay with them better in a best-of-three. So do you think you would enter more of these tournaments next year?

ND: “We’ll see. I have to address that, you know, with my team. But that’s a sentiment definitely after the Grand Slam season this year that, you know, not to say that I will skip Grand Slams. I mean, I still want to play Grand Slams, Grand Slam season, full Grand Slam season next year.

“Well, let’s see whether that’s going to happen or not. But, you know, because Slams are Slams, you know, they are just different from any other tournament. They are the pillars of our sport, the most important tournaments we have.

“But yeah, I do fancy my chances a bit more in best of three, you know, I guess one-week tournaments or the Masters tournaments where you have almost two weeks with quite a few days between matches. So, you know, that could, that could serve me better in the matchups against them.”