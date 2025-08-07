Novak Djokovic’s ‘mental guru’ says that ‘everyone would discover’ that the 24-time Grand Slam champion is a ‘wonderful human being’ if they got to personally know him.

Pepe Imaz is a former Spanish professional football player who joined Djokovic’s team in 2016 as a supposed ‘mental guru’, focusing on emphasising sports psychology and emotional wellness.

In a recent interview with Europa Sur, the Spaniard attempted to clear up any supposed misconceptions about the character of the former world No 1.

“From my experience, Djokovic is a wonderful human being, and everyone would discover this if they could get to know him beyond the player, beyond what is portrayed in the media, beyond what is portrayed in competitions,” Imaz stated.

“He has a big heart. He is sensitive, empathetic, and generous beyond measure. He is open to everyone and loves to learn.”

However, in 2018, Marian Vajda – former coach of Djokovic – demanded that the Serb fire Imaz from the role before the Slovak would rejoin his team.

During Imaz’s initial period on the team, in 2017, the former world No 1 failed to win a Grand Slam in a season for the first time since 2010 – falling outside of the world’s top 10.

Additionally, it was also widely reported at the time that Imaz’s presence was a driving factor Boris Becker’s departure from the team in December 2017.

“Yes, I was pushing his end, though it was not my No. 1 condition,” Vajda said in July 2018.

“It was that I have to see Novak personally. The second was to set specific rules and plans in the coming months.”

Despite the harsh comments from multiple ex-coaches, Imaz is grateful for the relationship that he has built with the tennis legend.

Latest Tennis News

Emma Raducanu hoping to draw on new coach’s ‘bank of experience’ after 18-year Rafael Nadal collaboration

Jannik Sinner addresses return of team member he fired over failed doping tests

“We got to know each other better, and he even asked me to go to some tournaments with him,” the Spaniard continued, in an interview with Jot Down Sport this year.

“Over time, that relationship has become very close.

“Much more personal and human than a simple professional relationship.

“I’ve always felt truth and closeness in my dealings with Novak, and that’s very important.

“I feel a great affection for him. I am grateful for having had the privilege of knowing him so well, because we shared very profound experiences.

“It’s wonderful to interact with such a person, who also has a great eagerness and desire to acquire new knowledge. He loves reading and interacting with people he believes he can learn from, without prejudice.

“Novak is a wonderful human being. He has shortcomings, like you and me; but he strives to grow as a person and does what he can in that regard.

“I’m not going to say a word about the extremely difficult times he’s been through, but there have been many more than people think.”

Whilst the current status of their relationship is somewhat unclear, Imaz has often been spotted alongside Djokovic whilst training in Spain, in addition to adding insight for Eurosport during some Grand Slams.