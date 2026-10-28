Novak Djokovic’s chances at the Swiss Indoors have just increased after major upset

Novak Djokovic has two more chances to stake his claim for an ATP Finals position before the year-end tournament in November.

Djokovic is set to play the Swiss Indoors and the Paris Masters to try and gain enough ranking points to finish in the top nine of the ATP Tour race to Turin.

The Serbian currently sits at 11th in the ATP Race, but he still has a very good chance of qualifying for the event with deep runs at both tournaments.

He will begin his Swiss Indoors campaign with a first round match against Ugo Humbert in Basel, but results have already gone his way at the tournament.

He was set to play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament, if he made it that far, but the Norwegian is already out of the competition.

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He was stunned in three sets by Nuno Borges, who beat the ninth seed 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to earn his place in the last eight of the event.

That means that Djokovic can now reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors without playing a single seeded player.

However, he still has a long way to go before he makes it to the final four, with two victories to achieve at the tournament.

Humbert will provide a very difficult test for the 24-time Grand Slam champion and Jan-Lennard Struff already awaits in the second round of the tournament.

Nevertheless, Djokovic will be delighted with the players in his way as none of them are currently ranked inside the top 30 of the ATP Tour rankings.

In fact, Humbert, his first round opponent, is currently the highest ranked player he will have to play until the semifinalist.

The Frenchman is ranked world No 38 currently, which is 27 places below Djokovic’s current ranking.

From the semifinals is when things will get very tough for Djokovic, if he manages to reach the final four of the ATP 500 tournament.

Either Ben Shelton or Jiri Lehecka are his most likely semifinal opponent, although neither man has been able to defeat the Serbian in their careet yet.

Shelton lost his only match to Djokovic at the US Open in 2023, while Lehecka has lost both of his matches against the Serbian, at the United Cup in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025.

Djokovic is looking to win the Swiss Indoors for just the second time in his career, after he won the tournament in 2009, beating Roger Federer in the final to win the ATP 500 tournament. Should he win the tournament, he will level Federer’s record of 103 ATP career titles.