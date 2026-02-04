Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been told they need to watch out as “Novak Djokovic is back” with his tennis great’s former coach Ricardo Piatti confident he can challenge for another Grand Slam.

Djokovic produced one of his best performances in recent years to beat two-time defending champion Sinner in the last four of the Australian Open as he reached his first major final since he lifted the US Open in 2023.

Facing world No 1 Alcaraz in the showpiece match at Melbourne Park, the 24-time Grand Slam winner blew the Spaniard away in the first set, but the 22-year-old eventually settled down and, with the 37-year-old Djokovic starting to get tired, he ran away with the match, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

But there is no doubt that the Serbian’s display in the semi-final and in the first set against Alcaraz were reminiscent of his glory days, and Piatti believes it is down to the effort he put in during the off-season.

In an interview with L’Equipe, the Italian – who coached Djokovic in 2005 and 2006 – said: “He hired my friend Dalibor Sirola, a fitness coach, and started preparing for this Australian Open on December 1 of last year.

“He knows that at his age, he needs even more preparation simply because he is older. In fact, players of different ages have less time than him because they do not have the same schedule.

“In the final, we saw again that Novak’s only issue was his age and, therefore, his physical condition. I respect his efforts to prepare again for these major events, and I respect him even more after this tournament. He loves this sport and wants to be very competitive.

“I am surprised he lost, but it is simply because Alcaraz was the better player.”

Djokovic will continue his hunt for Grand Slam No 25 at the French Open, but Piatti admits that it will be “more challenging” with Wimbledon likely his best opportunity.

But one thing is clear, “Novak is back”.

“If he continues, it is because he believes he can always evolve further. Roland Garros will necessarily be more challenging for him, but we should not forget about Wimbledon if an opportunity arises,” Piatti said.

“What I know is that at the end of this Australian Open, Novak is back, he is the most obsessed with his tennis. I just hope he stays healthy and can prepare as best as possible. Then he could have another chance.

“Jannik and Carlos would do well to be cautious.”