Novak Djokovic’s 100% record is on the line at the China Open as he plays Nuno Borges in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament.

The Serbian star has a perfect record at the Beijing event, winning the tournament in all six of his appearances.

Djokovic has not played the tournament since 2015, however, and he heads into the Beijing event off the back of a worrying series of performances.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of the first round of the Cincinnati Open by Thiago Agustin Tirante and he followed it up by losing in the first round of the US Open to Mariano Navone.

Borges, who is set to play Djokovic for the second time in his career, has opened up about the star’s impeccable record in Beijing.

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Told about Djokovic’s 100% record, Borges said: “That’s crazy. Maybe even more pressure for him. I remember him indoors and on hard courts in general. I think he’s been very, very solid, with a crazy winning record.

“In some way it doesn’t surprise me, but it’s still an incredible stat. “I had a good match against him and had some break points late in the first set, if I’m not mistaken.”

Borges and Djokovic last played at the Hellenic Championships in Athens last year, which saw the Serbian win the match in a very competitive two sets.

“I was right there. I don’t see why I can’t push a little bit more,” said Borges about their previous meeting. “I know it’s a very big challenge. He’ll make me play very well from the start.

“There’s no pressure for me. I’ll try to enjoy it as much as I can. You still feel that aura. “He’s still representing himself very well, so I don’t think he’s losing that.

“For me, that aura is a little bit like the pressure you feel when he walks across the room or enters the locker room. I think it’s something you get used to as a player. In the end, you’re going to be facing him. You’re going to play on the same court as him.”

Djokovic has been given a very difficult draw at the China Open this year, largely due to the fact that he is only the sixth seed at the event.

There is a chance he will play US Open champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, but that is only if he gets past Borges and likely Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

Daniil Medvedev or Jakub Mensik are Djokovic’s most likely semifinal opponent if he finds a way past Zverev, so it will not be easy for Djokovic to keep hold of his 100% record at the China Open.