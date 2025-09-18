Iga Swiatek’s Korea Open campaign started in fine style on Thursday afternoon, and her time in Seoul brings her inspiring family story full circle.

Competing at the WTA 500 event in Seoul for the first time, world No 2 and top seed Swiatek was in impressive form against Sorana Cirstea, beating the Romanian 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the last eight of her first event since the US Open.

A six-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No 1, Swiatek has regularly competed at the biggest and most famous events in tennis, but action this week may provide a sentimental value that even the Grand Slams can’t match.

The WTA 500 event is held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center, the facility built for the 1988 Olympic Games in the Korean capital.

The Seoul Games remain one of the most celebrated and iconic Olympics of modern times, and welcomed tennis back into the Olympic fold after a 64-year absence, with Steffi Graf famously completing the Golden Calendar Slam.

However, outside of tennis, Swiatek has her own special connection to the Olympics.

The Pole’s father, Tomasz, competed at the Seoul Olympics as a rower, finishing in seventh place in the men’s quadruple sculls.

Tomasz was the key influence in Swiatek’s early tennis career, encouraging the world No 2 and her sister, Dorota, to compete in sports as children.

Swiatek herself has now competed at two Olympic Games, reaching round two at Tokyo 2020 and picking up bronze at Paris 2024.

And, speaking after her win versus Cirstea in Seoul, the Pole admitted it was an “honour” to compete at the tournament due to her special family connection.

“I mean, the Olympics in 1988 were the highlight of his career,” said Swiatek.

“He’s been telling us stories about it, since me and my sister were kids. I’m happy to explore this city. He’s been talking about being here as a great adventure.

“I play a different sport, but still, we’re on the Olympic venue and I’m surprised how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition.

“I think it’s great, because this is the best event the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honour. Maybe next year, my dad will come.”

Swiatek’s father remains an important influence in her life, and he was present when the Pole lifted her sixth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this summer.

Having had his own special summer in Seoul 37 years ago, he will surely be hoping his daughter can have her own magic moment in the city this week.

