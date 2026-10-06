These padel bargains are hiding among Amazon’s biggest Big Deals

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The Amazon Big Deals sale is usually reserved for big tech discounts on things like Ninja Air Fryers and gaming consoles.

The sale, a precursor to the main event on Black Friday, has over 10,000 discounts and there may actually be a few bargains for padel fans.

Padel is one of the UK’s fastest growing sports and Amazon has started to pay attention. Among the usual big tech discounts there are also a handful of padel items that are reduced and they could be useful to top up your everyday padel essentials at lower prices than usual.

They include essential accessories such as Dunlop padel balls for less than £11, down from £14, and discounted padel grip tape.

You can also get Orange PWR padel balls for less than £10, and lightweight beginner rackets for children for around £20.

Carbon fibre rackets are also worth considering for players looking to move beyond entry-level equipment. The stiffer carbon construction can provide a more solid feel on contact, helping experienced players generate greater power and responsiveness, although that extra stiffness can be less forgiving for beginners.

The RYZE Pegasus is a tempting option for players looking to upgrade to a full-carbon racket without spending heavily. Its five-layer 1K carbon fibre construction, 360g weight and EVA-17 foam core are designed to combine power, control and durability. The teardrop shape also makes it a versatile choice for improving intermediate players.

Beginners can also get a bargain in the Amazon sale. The Smartwo Padel Racket Set is a strong option for beginners, offering two lightweight 330–350g rackets with carbon fibre faces and EVA foam cores. The bundle also includes two balls and a carry bag, making it a convenient choice for couples or friends starting out. It is currently reduced by as much as £20.

There are also Wilson rackets prices at £60 available in the sale, as well as padel shoes and padel and pickleball bags.

The Amazon Prime Big Deals sale last for two days and ends at midnight on Wednesday 7 October. To get the deals you will need to sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial here.