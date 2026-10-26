Pan Pacific Open withdrawal list: 8 stars out as Maja Chwalinska & reigning champion pull out

Main draw action at the 2026 Pan Pacific Open is underway, and two more high-profile players have withdrawn on the opening day in Tokyo.

The Pan Pacific Open, which is the final WTA 500 tournament of the 2026 season, began on 26 October, and it will conclude on Sunday 1 November.

This year’s event is the 52nd edition of the outdoor hard-court tournament, which is staged at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo.

Five of the top 10 and 12 of the top 20 players in the current WTA Rankings were on the entry list for Tokyo, but a total of eight stars have pulled out.

Top 10 stars Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk all withdrew from the tournament before the draw on Saturday.

Pegula has missed both the Ningbo Open and the Pan Pacific Open after speaking about feeling fatigued ahead of her opening match defeat in Wuhan.

Swiatek pulled out of Tokyo on Tuesday last week when she confirmed she would not play again in 2026 due to an ongoing thigh injury.

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Svitolina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday last week, having already missed the Ningbo Open.

This came two days after the Ukrainian announced she had separated from her husband Gael Monfils.

Marta Kostyuk pulled out of Tokyo later on Wednesday after she retired from her opening match in Ningbo due to injury.

On the first day of the Pan Pacific Open, Maja Chwalinska and Belinda Bencic both withdrew.

World No 11 Chwalinska explained she suffered a thigh injury during her title run at the Wuhan Open.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from the Tokyo tournament due to a left thigh injury sustained in Wuhan,” the 25-year-old Pole wrote on Instagram.

“I travelled to Tokyo early for physiotherapy and on-court practice, doing everything possible to recover in time, but unfortunately, I am still not ready to compete.

“I am very much looking forward to playing in Tokyo someday and am grateful for everyone’s support and understanding.”

Bencic, who was the reigning Pan Pacific Open champion, has announced that her 2026 season is over due to a right foot problem.

“Well… a very frustrating end to the season for me,” the 29-year-old Swiss wrote in Instagram.

“I am so sad and disappointed to have to withdraw from the Toray Pan Pacific Open, one of my absolute favourite tournaments throughout the year and in particular here in Tokyo, a city that means so much to me.

“A few days ago, I woke up with severe pain in my right foot. I had (and still have) no idea where that has come from, as nothing happened during my last match in Ningbo. And even the day following the match, I was completely fine.

“After taking an MRI and seeing the doctor here in Tokyo, it has been determined that I have several partial tears of the tibiofibular ligament in my right foot.

“I am still completely unsure when and how this occurred, but it is sadly preventing me from competing here in Tokyo this week and in Hong Kong next week. I am so sorry to everyone involved, but I cannot wait to be back next year and make up for lost time!”

2026 Pan Pacific Open withdrawal list

Jessica Pegula (world No 4) – replaced by Ann Li

(world No 4) – replaced by Ann Li Elina Svitolina (world No 6) – replaced by Peyton Stearns

(world No 6) – replaced by Peyton Stearns Iga Swiatek (world No 9) – replaced by Nikola Bartunkova

(world No 9) – replaced by Nikola Bartunkova Marta Kostyuk (world No 10) – replaced by Cristina Bucsa

(world No 10) – replaced by Cristina Bucsa Maja Chwalinska (world No 11) – replaced by Kimberly Birrell

(world No 11) – replaced by Kimberly Birrell Iva Jovic (world No 12) – replaced by Wang Xinyu

(world No 12) – replaced by Wang Xinyu Belinda Bencic (world No 20) – replacement TBC

(world No 20) – replacement TBC Anna Kalinskaya (world No 23) – replaced by Diane Parry

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