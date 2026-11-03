Paris Masters withdrawal list: 8 stars join Jannik Sinner by pulling out of the event

This period of the ATP Tour season tends to be fraught with withdrawals, injuries, and illness, and the 2026 Paris Masters is no different.

The final Masters tournament on the ATP Tour calendar was rocked by the early withdrawals of the likes of Jannik Sinner and Joao Fonseca.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jakub Mensik confirmed they would not play the tournament before it began too, with the former ending his season early and the latter aiming to return for the Davis Cup.

After the tournament started there were several more withdrawals too. Flavio Cobolli confirmed he would not play the tournament, although he hopes to be back in time for the ATP Finals, if he qualifies for the event.

The second day of the tournament was rocked by two withdrawals, with both men set to play just hours later with the order of play already set.

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Stefanos Tsitsipas has confirmed he would not play the tournament as he is still struggling with a right shoulder injury, which also kept him out of the Swiss Indoors,

Elsewhere, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who claimed the first Masters title of his career at the Shanghai Masters, continues to suffer with illness so he will not play the Paris Masters.

Davidovich Fokina had already been confirmed to miss the ATP Finals, so his latest withdrawal will not impact his upcoming schedule.

Tsitsipas has been replaced by Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, who will now play Learner Tien in his first round match at the Masters tournament.

Nuno Borges is set to step in as a lucky loser to replace Davidovich Fokina and he will play teenage wildcard Moise Koume in the first round.

Borges will not have long to prepare for his first round match at all as it is set to take place second on Centre Court on Tuesday, 3rd November’s order of play.

Playing against a home favourite in Kouame too, it could be very tough for the talented Portuguese star.

Paris Masters withdrawal list

Félix Auger-Aliassime → replaced by Matteo Berrettini

Alexander Blockx → replaced by Sebastián Báez

Alexander Bublik → replaced by Mariano Navone

Flavio Cobolli → replaced by Thiago Agustín Tirante

João Fonseca → replaced by Luca Van Assche

Jakub Menšík → replaced by Quentin Halys

Jannik Sinner → replaced by Daniel Mérida

Stefanos Tsitsipas → replaced by Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina → replaced by Nuno Borges

The Paris Masters is set to run from 2nd to the 8th November, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Ben Shelton all in action at the ATP 1000 tournament.