The men’s and women’s division could not be more different as we approach the latter stages of the US Open this year.

While seven of the top eight female stars are still left in the competition, there are just three of the ATP Tour top 10 still vying for the Grand Slam.

Only Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Ben Shelton remain at the US Open from the top players, with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime suffering very early defeats.

Alcaraz’s incredible run to the quarter finals in his first tournament for four and a half months has led to criticism of men’s tennis from Grand Slam champion Pat Cash.

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Speaking on BBC 5 Live, the Australian said: “The two-horse race between Sinner and Alcaraz is not healthy for the tour. With every win, Alcaraz is becoming more of a favourite. Four months off, no matches and he could win the US Open.”

Meanwhile, Cash has applauded the women’s draw for becoming increasingly unpredictable.

“It is great for the women’s tour to have so many people who could possibly win,” said Cash. “Anyone can win at any time – doesn’t that make it exciting?”

However, to men’s tennis credit, all three of the Grand Slam champions across the 2026 season have been different, much like the women’s division.

Alcaraz won the Australian Open to kickstart the year, while Alexander Zverev capitalised on Alcaraz’s withdrawal and Sinner’s early exit to win Roland Garros.

At Wimbledon, meanwhile, Sinner won the tournament for a second year in a row. However, it is looking increasingly likely that Zverev will meet Alcaraz in the final, so that will not

Similarly, there have been three different Grand Slam champions in women’s tennis this year.

Elena Rybakina won the Australian Open, while Mirra Andreeva claimed the Roland Garros title, and Linda Noskova earned her place as the Wimbledon champion.

All three of those players are still competing for the title at the US Open, but so are the likes of Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula.

It would not be a surprise to see another different winner in the women’s division, with Gauff and Sabalenka currently looking the most likely in Flushing Meadows.

The world No 1 spot on the WTA Tour is also up for grabs at the US Open, with Gauff, Pegula, Sabalenka, and Rybakina all looking to reach the summit.

Sabalenka, the current world No 1, needs to win the tournament in order to keep hold of her place as the best women’s tennis player in the sport currently.