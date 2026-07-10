Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner confirmed their places in the Wimbledon final and they will battle it out to become the 2026 champion at SW19.

Zverevc comprehensively defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery in the first match on Centre Court by a scoreline of 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 to make the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career.

Sinner, meanwhile, produced one of his best performances for months to topple Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach back-to-back finals at Wimbledon.

Zverev and Sinner will meet on grass for the first time in their careers, but the German will head into the event with a very worrying head-to-head record.

Sinner has won his last nine matches against Zverev and he will enter the Wimbledon final as the overwhelming favourite to win as a result.

However, Pat Cash believes there is a chance Zverev can win Wimbledon, if he follows a very strict game plan.

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Speaking on BBC One’s coverage of Wimbledon, the Australian said: “The head-to-head is just Sinner all over, he’s just never found a solution. But on the grass, you do get more out of the serve. And Zverev’s serve is absolutely phenomenal as we know.

“He’s going to get a few more free points. I don’t know if he’s going to win, but if there’s any way he’s got a chance of breaking this hoodoo that Sinner’s got over him, it’s here. Because he’s going to smash a few winners. He’s going to have to be aggressive.

“The serve of Zverev, it comes down. That’s where he really damaged Fery today. Even Novak’s got a great serve, but it’s a different ball game for Sinner on the grass. If he can just stay in touch. Zverev’s tie-break record is unbelievable, he’s the tie-break master.

“Get to the tie-break of the first set and hope to pull it out to have a real chance. He doesn’t want to be going down two sets to love to Sinner. Even one set to love for that matter.”

Zverev has been impressive at Wimbledon so far this year, dropping just two sets en route to the final. The German will also be buoyed by his 2026 Roland Garros triumph, which saw him win the first Grand Slam title of his career at long last.

However, Sinner’s recent records speaks for itself, having claimed every Masters tournament on offer on the ATP Tour so far. As yet, though, he has not claimed a Grand Slam title in 2026.

He lost in the semi final of the Australian Open and the second round of Roland Garros, so he will be hoping to claim the fifth major of his career.