An old and explosive clip of Maja Chwalinska in Wimbledon qualifying action has resurfaced ahead of her French Open final with Mirra Andreeva.

Before the Pole’s fairytale run at Roland Garros, the 114th-ranked player had never won more than one match at a Grand Slam.

Now the qualifier is on the cusp of a remarkable feat, with Chwalinska a 500-1 outsider at the start of the tournament.

She said ahead of Saturday’s final, “I feel like I’m in the bubble. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m just very happy to be here.”

The 24-year-old has never received direct entry into the main draw of a major and just two of her 14 attempts to qualify for a Grand Slam have been successful.

More French Open News

Iga Swiatek sends message to Maja Chwalinska ahead of the Roland Garros final

French Open: What time is Mirra Andreeva-Maja Chwalinska final? Will it be hot or cold in Paris

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

While Chwalinska is up to 21st in the WTA Tour rankings, who will rise to 14th if she wins the French Open, this is rarefied air for the 5ft 5in player.

While 19-year-old Andreeva has been tipped to win majors for some time now, the Miechow-born player has had to graft much lower down the rankings.

Indeed, back in 2022, Chwalinska went through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main Wimbledon draw. She ended up getting to the second round, before losing in three sets to 28th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj.

But in the third and final round of Wimbledon qualifying, she locked horns with former world No 9 Coco Vandeweghe – in what proved to be an explosive match.

Footage from the encounter has circulated on social media, with close attention paid to one point in the third set.

After Chwalinska forced the American into a difficult half volley, the Pole fired the mid-court ball straight at her opponent, which did not go down well.

She immediately apologised but Vandeweghe was having none of it.

Before this tournament, this was the only memory I had of Maja Chwalinska 👀 pic.twitter.com/tV7eoJSmH6 — Jonah (@jonahtennis) June 4, 2026

She said, “That was so messed up! You pathetic person! So messed up. You don’t even have a clue.”

The commentators noted that the ball hit Vandeweghe’s shoulder and that it was “fair play”.

After winning the next point, the then 30-year-old said, “That’s right, karma! Eat it!”

In the end, Chwalinska won and a frosty handshake at the net ensued. Fast forward to the present and now she is in the Roland Garros final.

READ MORE: Roland Garros: Bold Maja Chwalinska prediction made by Venus Williams ahead of final