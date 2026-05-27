Patrick McEnroe has revealed to Tennis365 “the only thing” that he thinks could “derail” Jannik Sinner’s title bid at the 2026 French Open.

World No 1 Sinner is vying to secure his maiden Roland Garros crown and fifth Grand Slam title overall at this year’s edition of the clay-court major.

Victory in Paris would see Sinner complete the career Grand Slam, with the Italian having already collected two titles at the Australian Open and one title at both the US Open and Wimbledon.

Sinner, who won the first five Masters 1000 events of the season, is a massive favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires in the absence of world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

The 24-year-old extended his outstanding winning streak to 30 matches with his 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 opening round win over Clement Tabur at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

During a TNT Sports Zoom call, Tennis365 asked McEnroe about Sinner’s dominant streak and French Open favourite status.

“He (Sinner) is as big of a favourite now that we’ve seen,” said McEnroe, who won the French Open men’s doubles title in 1989.

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“This is reminiscent of what Novak [Djokovic] did when he went on these runs in the first half of the season. Roger [Federer] did it a couple times; winning Indian Wells and Miami.

“But the fact that he’s just dominating on hard and clay the way he is… you know, Casper Ruud’s a darn good clay-court player, and he just takes care of him like absolutely no problem [in the Rome final]. There’s another guy, Ruud, that could make a run in Paris.

“A major is a little different, so the pressure’s gonna be magnified in a major on him. All eyes are gonna be on him.

“But it’s gonna take some miraculous performance from another player, or maybe a super cold day when it’s cold or windy at night. Maybe if it gets super hot, that could affect him.

“But that, to me, is the only thing that could derail him. He’s been that good.”

McEnroe is part of TNT Sports and HBO Max’s Roland Garros coverage as a commentator and analyst.

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