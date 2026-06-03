Patrick Mouratoglou has provided some insight into Serena Williams’ mindset as she prepares to return to the WTA Tour after nearly four years away.

The 44-year-old will make her return to competitive tennis in the women’s doubles at Queen’s Club later this month in one of the biggest sporting stories of the year.

The 23-time major winner will play alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, but many tennis fans are questioning whether or not she will return to singles action.

The mother of two, who last played at the 2022 US Open, said in a statement, “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”

So, how will the veteran fare on her return to the WTA Tour?

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Mouratoglou, who guided Serena to 10 Grand Slam titles during their coaching partnership, stressed that the all-time great will not be there to make up the numbers.

The Frenchman hinted that Serena will want to test herself, perhaps providing a clue that she will want to go up against the game’s best singles players in the world.

He added that “nothing is impossible” for the American and while it makes no sense to return in her mid-40s, Serena can defy logic and belief.

He said in an Instagram reel, “If Serena Williams decides to come back on court, she’s not coming back to be average. That’s not her. First of all, she starts with doubles. She didn’t say she would play singles.

“I feel that she wants to test herself. It’s a feeling that I have. I think she wants to know where she stands. I guess she needs to feel herself on the court to maybe take a decision to go further or not.

“Does it make sense at 44 to go back on tour after not competing for four or five years with two kids? No, it doesn’t make sense. But… that’s Serena.

“Serena did things that were impossible because she thinks, ‘I can do it’. I’m not saying she’s going to be number one in the world and win all the Grand Slams. I’m saying: nothing is impossible for Serena.”

All eyes will be on whether or not she plays at Wimbledon and if she can play singles there.

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