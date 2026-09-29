Carlos Alcaraz was vocal about the gruelling nature of the tennis schedule when he returned to action after four and a half months at the US Open.

The Spaniard said he would actively play less tournaments on the ATP Tour going forward, so many were surprised to see the star still play the Laver Cup.

The exhibition format comes at a very busy time in the schedule, just before the top stars jet out for back-to-back tournaments in either Tokyo or Beijing and then Shanghai.

Patrick Mouratoglou was sceptical about Alcaraz’s decision to play less tournaments, but he has defended the Spaniard’s decision to play the Laver Cup.

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In a Linkedin post, the French coach stated: “Carlos Alcaraz is right about the calendar. People laughed when he complained about it during the US Open. ‘Too demanding? Then why is he playing the Laver Cup?’ That question comes from someone looking at the wrong problem.

“When players say the schedule is too demanding, people think about the physical aspect. In Carlos’s case, it’s probably not a physical issue . He can easily handle the number of matches. It’s a mental thing. Carlos is a player who burns out quickly,” explained Mouratoglou.

“When he plays too much tennis, the joy disappears, the creativity on the court vanishes, and his level drops significantly. And the real danger is arriving at major tournaments completely burnt out, without enough motivation to win, or even to endure spending days and weeks traveling between the tournament venue and the hotel.

“That’s why, when he says that team competition ‘clears my mind and makes me want to be a tennis player again,’ there’s no contradiction. It’s the exact opposite of burnout. It brings a breath of fresh air.

‘But it doesn’t award ATP points.’ Carlos isn’t chasing points. He’s the youngest player in history to have won all four Grand Slams. He knows how to perform when it really matters, believe me.

“He doesn’t need more tournaments that award points. He needs to keep loving tennis when the big events come around. That’s not avoiding the schedule. It’s managing it like a champion.”

Alcaraz has been forthright about his decision to play the Laver Cup, which was justified as he helped Team Europe win the title against Team World.

“I’m very happy to have been able to play some matches here, check that my level is good, and feel good playing. And obviously winning the Laver Cup with these guys is always special,” said Alcaraz during a press conference at this year’s event.

“I love that feeling. I loved being on the bench supporting them when they were playing. I think it’s a really unique and special format that I love being a part of. You have to use everything to your advantage, and I’m using this tournament, for example, to regain my joy. I love to play.”