Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have taken control of men’s tennis in recent years and in the opinion of respected coach Patrick Mouratoglou, they are a step ahead of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in one key area.

While the ‘Big 3’ of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer dominate the tennis record books after winning for so long in their remarkable careers, Alcaraz and Sinner have started their own era by sharing the last eight Grand Slam titles between them.

Now Mouratoglou, who is a former coach of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, has suggested the new ‘Big 2’ are playing a brand tennis that has no weaknesses, as he suggested that is why they have separated themselves from the chasing pack.

Speaking ahead of the UTS Grand Final in London, Mouratoglou suggested is too early to proclaim Alcaraz and Sinner as the greats of the game, but he believes they have the potential to match the records of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

“They are definitely way better than the rest of the field at the moment and when you look at the points difference with the player ranked at No.3, it says it all,” said Mouratoglou.

“The level of tennis is just incredible. The Roland Garros final they played is one of the best of all-time and they played incredible tennis for five-and-a-half hours, which is insane.

“I don’t like to compare them with the previous generation because their achievements so far are still a long way from the other three, but still they have already won so many Grand Slam titles in a short space of time.

“If they keep this pace of winning Grand Slams, they may get there. Their dominance is amazing, their movement is amazing and they don’t have any weakness in their game.

“Ask any player how do you beat them and they will not have an answer. Fast balls, slow balls, drop shots, there is no weakness.

“That is modern tennis and that’s why these two are different. There is no weakness.

“When you look at 20 years ago, the best players had some weaknesses. I think the generation of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal and while those guys didn’t have too many weaknesses, the new generation are just so complete.

“They have the power, they have the touch they can do anything. You just have to be better than them, which not many people can do. That explains why they are dominating so much.”

Tennis365 then asked Mouratoglou if it was disrespectful to suggest Alcaraz and Sinner are better than the three players who won 66 Grand Slam titles between them and he was quick to give his verdict.

“They already have so many Grand Slams and probably more than the Big 3 had at this stage of their careers, which is why people are comparing,” he added.

“We have to see this in ten years and that is huge. So many things can happen, including bad injuries. Some ups and downs on the court. They can lose some motivation.

“They are at the early stage of their career and you can compare in terms of levels of play, you cannot compare their achievements yet, that is clear.”