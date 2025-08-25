Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova delivered an emotional farewell speech as her “long and amazing” tennis career ended with a heavy defeat at the US Open.

The Czech struggled to find her best tennis out on Grandstand Court on Monday, with the 35-year-old beaten 6-1, 6-0 in 52 minutes by world No 107 Diane Parry.

Kvitova had returned to court in March after welcoming her first child, a son named Petr, in July last year, briefly becoming part of a growing group of mothers competing on the WTA Tour.

At the peak of her powers, the Czech was one of the leading players of her generation, reaching a career-high of world No 2.

Kvitova will be best remembered for her Wimbledon triumphs in 2011 and 2014, making her the only woman other than Serena and Venus Williams to win multiple SW19 singles titles since 2000.

The Czech was also a finalist at the Australian Open in 2019, a two-time French Open semi-finalist, and twice a quarter-finalist at the US Open.

Kvitova won an impressive 31 WTA Tour singles titles in total, including nine WTA 1000 titles, and won a staggering six Billie Jean King Cup titles representing Czechia.

A special presentation, led by tournament director Stacey Allaster, took place after the conclusion of Monday’s match.

And, speaking afterwards, Kvitova admitted it was difficult to head into the match knowing it could be her last.

“I hoped I would put [on] a better show today,” admitted the Czech.

“It was really tough to know that it was maybe my last one. It was emotionally really tough. I’m not sure how I’m gonna talk right now after the video and everything.

“Thank you Stacey [Allaster]. Thank you, New Yor,k for an amazing grand slam. I’m happy to be here as my last dance.

“Thank you to my husband and coach. Thank you to my agent. My family back home, my parents. They sacrificed a lot for me at the beginning. My ex-coaches as well. Thank you.

“It’s been a long and amazing journey. Thank you very much.”

Victory was significant for Parry, who has now reached the second round of the US Open for the second straight year.

The Frenchwoman reached her career-high ranking of world No 48 last October but has dropped down the rankings significantly in 2025, and victory will have been crucial in her mission to return to the very top.

Speaking on court after the match, the 22-year-old admitted it had been challenging to face Kvitova, knowing it was her opponent’s final match.

Parry commented: “It’s never easy to play this kind of match, especially when you know it can be her last match.

“It was an honour to play against her at least once in my career. I have so much respect for her and the amazing career she had. I just wish her all the best for the future.”

