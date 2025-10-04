Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both exited the 2025 China Open at the semi-final stage, but how much money and how many points did the American stars leave with?

In the first semi-final, Gauff — who was the reigning champion in Beijing — suffered a crushing 1-6, 2-6 defeat to fourth-ranked Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided contest lasting just 58 minutes.

It could not have been more different for Pegula, who fell 3-6, 6-1, 6-7(6) to world No 27 Linda Noskova after she was unable to convert three match points when serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

Iga Swiatek, the world No 2, was the top seed in Beijing in the absence of top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, and she suffered a surprise 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 fourth round loss to Emma Navarro.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points earned by Gauff, Pegula, Swiatek and other players who competed at the WTA 1000 tournament in the Chinese capital.

Prize money

Gauff and Pegula, who are ranked third and seventh respectively, will collect $332,160 for their runs to the last four. The winner of the final between Anisimova and Noskova will earn $1,124,380, while the runner-up will take home $597,890.

The four players who lost in the quarter-finals — Navarro, Sonay Kartal, Jasmine Paolini and Eva Lys — have each secured $189,075.

Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva were among the stars to fall in the last 16, and they have collected $103,225 as a result.

Stars who lost in the third round in Beijing, including Elena Rybakina, Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu, claimed $60,400.

Players to fall in the second round took home $35,260, while those who exited in the first round earned $23,760.

Champion: $1,124,380

Runner-up: $597,890

Semi-finalists: $332,160

Quarter-finalists: $189,075

Round of 16: $103,225

Round 3: $60,400

Round 2: $35,260

Round 1: $23,760

Ranking points

Gauff and Pegula accrued 390 WTA Ranking points for their semi-final showings; the former is set to remain in third place and the latter will replace Madison Keys in sixth.

Quarter-finalists Navarro, Kartal, Paolini and Lys have each collected 215 points. Swiatek, and the other seven players to reach the fourth round, earned 120 points.

Players who fell in the third round secured 65 points, compared to 35 points for second round losers and 10 points for first round losers.

Champion: 1,000

Runner-up: 650

Semi-finalists: 390

Quarter-finalists: 215

Round of 16: 120

Round 3: 65

Round 2: 35

Round 1: 10

