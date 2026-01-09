The Brisbane International is one of the key events of the Australian summer swing, and the 2026 edition of the event has once again attracted a high-quality line-up.

With such a stacked field, it comes as no surprise to see some big names out ahead of Saturday’s semi-finals, with Madison Keys, Elena Rybakina, Liudmila Samsonova, and Mirra Andreeva the four players exiting the event at the quarter-final stage.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points the four women — all ranked inside the top 20 of the WTA Rankings — will take home from their Brisbane campaigns.

Who did they fall to?

The Brisbane International is a WTA 500-level event, but the strength of the field means it almost feels more like a WTA 1000 tournament at times.

That becomes even more evident when you look at who Keys, Rybakina, Samsonova, and Andreeva were beaten by on Friday.

Despite being the world No 7, Keys was just the fifth seed in Brisbane and fell 6-3, 6-3 to world No 1, top seed, and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka — in a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final.

Third seed and 2024 Brisbane champion Elena Rybakina saw her 13-match win streak snapped by Karolina Muchova, the 11th seed picking up a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win over the world No 5.

Seeded 10th in the draw, world No 17 Samsonova pushed fourth seed Jessica Pegula in their quarter-final clash, though ultimately fell 6-3, 7-6(3) to the American.

Tennis News

WTA Rankings: What Amanda Anisimova’s Brisbane loss means for her and Coco Gauff

Grand Slam winner ‘surprised’ by Australian Open decision over mixed doubles event

After saving match points versus Linda Noskova in round three, Andreeva was unable to escape defeat on Friday, the sixth seed falling 7-6(7), 6-3 to Marta Kostyuk.

It was a second straight top-10 win for Kostyuk, who had stunned second seed and world No 3 Amanda Anisimova in round three, before then beating world No 9 Andreeva.

Saturday’s semi-finals will see Sabalenka face Muchova, and Pegula take on Kostyuk.

What ranking points did they earn?

After all progressing to the quarter-final stage, all four of Keys, Rybakina, Samsonova, and Andreeva earn 108 points in the WTA Rankings.

Despite the disappointment of her defeat, Rybakina is guaranteed to remain as the world No 5 in next week’s WTA Rankings, regardless of any other results.

However, Keys, Andreeva, and Samsonova are all set to for rankings moves.

Points from last year’s Adelaide International are set to drop next Monday, with Keys dropping 500 champion points, and Samsonova dropping 195 semi-final points.

Factoring in the 108 points earned in Brisbane, Keys will be down 392 points next week and hold 3,943 points, while Samsonova will be down 87 points to 2,122 points.

As it stands, Samsonova is currently down one place to world No 18 in the WTA Live Rankings, though Muchova and Kostyuk could overtake her — as could Elise Mertens at the United Cup.

The overall points dropped by Keys, coupled with the 108 points earned by Andreeva — who had no points to defend this week — mean they will swap positions.

Next Monday, Andreeva will be the world No 8 and Keys the world No 9, meaning the reigning Australian Open champion will miss out on a top-8 seeding for her title defence.

What prize money did they earn?

After progressing to the quarter-final stage of the WTA 500 event, all four of Keys, Rybakina, Samsonova, and Andreeva earn $37,640 in prize money.

Whoever ultimately lifts the title will take home $214,530.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Australian Open wildcards: Venus Williams, Stan Wawrinka headline full list