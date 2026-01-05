The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) did not directly address the departure of Novak Djokovic in a new statement released just hours after his exit.

World No 4 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic announced on Sunday that he would “step away completely” from the PTPA, the organisation he co-founded alongside Vasek Pospisil in 2020.

The Serbian wrote that he “was” proud of the vision he shared when founding the organisation, but that his views and approach were “no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization.”

Djokovic’s announcement comes after he appeared to become increasingly distant from the organisation in recent years, most notably following the PTPA’s bombshell lawsuit against the ATP, WTA, and ITF Tours, as well as the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

The 38-year-old was not named as one of the PTPA’s plaintiffs in the legal case, which was launched in March 2025, and admitted at the time that he did not “agree” with every element of the PTPA’s case.

As of now, there seems to be no sign of any apparent resolution to the legal action, which looks set to rumble on over the coming months and years.

However, Djokovic’s departure is likely a big blow for the PTPA, whose initial standing in the game was undoubtedly boosted by having the former world No 1 as a key figure.

In the aftermath of the Serbian’s exit, the organisation released a new statement on social media claiming they had been a long-time target of “inaccurate” narratives.

However, they did not address Djokovic’s departure directly.

They wrote: “Players created the PTPA to secure a stronger, more transparent voice in professional tennis. The PTPA is governed by players and operates with open communication, collaborative decisions, and regular engagement. We always welcome the opportunity to address issues with any player, and remain available to do so.

“As part of its mission, the PTPA initiated litigation against the tours and Grand Slams to advance reforms related to governance, transparency, and player rights. As a result, we have been targets of a coordinated defamation and witness intimidation campaign through the spreading of inaccurate and misleading narratives intended to discredit the PTPA, its staff, and its work. A federal court has already ruled this type of harassment improper and ordered it to cease.

“We are working closely with legal counsel, law enforcement and players to evaluate all available options to address the spread of misinformation. These attacks from non-player third parties will not distract us from our mission: pursuing meaningful reforms for all players.”

Djokovic will likely be pressed further about his decision to step away from the organisation later this week, when he returns to action at the Adelaide International.

The 38-year-old will begin his season at the ATP 250 event and is the top seed in the men’s singles draw, having lifted the title at the tournament on his last appearance back in 2023.

Following the conclusion of action in Adelaide, he will then compete at the opening Grand Slam event of 2026: the Australian Open.

Djokovic holds a record 10 men’s singles titles at the tournament, though has not lifted the title since 2023.

