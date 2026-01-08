Many expect Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to continue their dominance in 2026, and four tennis stars turned pundits have predicted how many Grand Slams the leading duo will claim this season.

Alcaraz and Sinner have established a duopoly in men’s tennis in the last two years, having each won four of the last eight majors since the start of 2024. The pair secured two Slams each in both 2025 and 2024.

Last year, Sinner triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Alcaraz was victorious at the French Open and US Open.

They faced off in the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open finals, making them the first duo to meet in three consecutive Grand Slam finals in the same season in the Open Era.

Alex Corretja, Tim Henman, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson are former tennis players who remain involved in the sport as analysts and commentators.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany ahead of the Australian Open, the quartet weighed in on how many majors Alcaraz and Sinner will collect in 2026 — and three of them expect the pair to shut out the competition once again.

Alex Corretja, a former world No 2 and two-time French Open runner-up, thinks Alcaraz and Sinner will split the majors for the third year in a row.

“That’s very difficult to say, especially after Carlitos parted ways with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero,” said the Spaniard.

“Last year, I said they would split the titles. This year I say… that will be the case again.”

Laura Robson, a former British No 1 who peaked at 27th in the WTA Rankings, agrees: “I say they’ll split the titles again, 2:2.”

Former world No 4 Tim Henman backed Sinner to win three Grand Slams this season, while he thinks Alcaraz will add one major to his tally.

Barbara Schett, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 7, also expects the Italian to outperform the Spaniard at the majors.

“I think Sinner will win more Grand Slams [than Alcaraz],” said the Austrian.

Alex Corretja assesses Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open chances

Corretja also commented on Alcaraz and Sinner’s Australian Open prospects as he previewed the year’s first major for Eurosport.

“For Sinner, it’s an idyllic place, the ball and conditions suit him perfectly,” Corretja said.

“For Carlos, it’s the only Slam he hasn’t triumphed in, but I think finishing 2025 with more freshness might have allowed him to come to the pre-season with more energy, enabling him to find his best version in Melbourne.

“It’s a very nice challenge for him. However, it won’t be easy for anyone: other players who have felt very good in the pre-season can always surprise.”

