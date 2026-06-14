Donna Vekic and Emma Raducanu face off in the Queen's Club final

Emma Raducanu’s wait for her first trophy since her 2021 US Open triumph goes on after losing to Donna Vekic in the final at Queen’s.

After the 23-year-old beat Kamilla Rakhimova and then Iva Jovic in straight sets on Saturday in her previous two rounds, Raducanu faced her toughest challenge of the week in the in-form Croatian.

Vekic – who tasted defeat in Queen’s qualifying before coming back as a lucky loser – lost just four games in her semi-final win over Katie Boulter, dropping just six points on serve in a 6-1 6-3 victory.

And in the pair’s first meeting on Sunday, the 29-year-old was in ruthless form as she raced into a 6-0 lead. The home favourite rallied and twice served for the second set, only to be pegged back, before losing it 7-6 (8-6).

Following the match, where Raducanu saved four match points before falling short, Tennis365 has looked at the ranking points and prize money both players earned in London.

More WTA Tour News

What Emma Raducanu’s coach said midmatch which proves he’s perfect for her

Berlin Open withdrawals: Amanda Anisimova becomes sixth player to pull out of WTA event

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Raducanu and Vekic’s ranking points from Queen’s

As a result of their runs to the final, Vekic jumped from 76th in the world to 44th, while Raducanu rose from 42nd to 31st.

Following this contest, the Brit will stay in 31st, for now, while tournament winner Vekic will sit a place behind her in 32nd.

Vekic collected an extra 500 rankings points, while Raducanu – who lost 6-0 6-2 in the final of the Transylvania Open to Sorana Cirstea in February – earned 325 of her own.

If the rankings stay as they are heading into Wimbledon, both players will be seeded at SW19, which is likely to guarantee them an easier start to the competition.

Despite Raducanu’s loss, her run to the final should be a great source of encouragement for the Grand Slam winner. Meanwhile for Vekic, who has now won five WTA Tour titles, nobody will want to face her at Wimbledon if she continues in this rich vein of form.

Queen’s Club WTA ranking points breakdown

Just under a month ago, it was revealed that there would be a 35% increase in prize money for the women’s edition of Queen’s Club.

The total prize pot jumped up by half a million dollars to $1.9m (£1.43m), which is significantly above the £901,000 minimum required for a 500 event on the WTA Tour.

Off the back of Vekic’s triumph at Queen’s, the Croat will earn $294,445 (£220,674), while Raducanu chalked up $181,745 (£135,545).

Prior to this week, Raducanu had achieved a prize money sum of $6.3m (£4.72m), while the more experienced Vekic was up at $10.42m (£7.77m).

Both will hope to build on this week as the grass season progresses.

READ MORE: Serena Williams and Venus Williams receive major Wimbledon wildcard boost