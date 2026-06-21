Francisco Cerundolo won the biggest title of his career after beating Tommy Paul in three sets in the final of Queen’s Club.

Heading into this encounter, Cerundolo held a 5-2 head-to-head lead against Paul, and it looked like that trend might continue when he broke in the first game of the match.

The Argentine’s bruising forehand eased him in front, only for the Buenos Aires-born player to throw in a stinker of a game when serving for the first set.

And Paul managed to hold his nerve and take the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (4). But Cerundolo – who had never won above a 250 tournament before today – showed immense quality and perseverance to take the next two sets 6-4 6-3.

So what does this mean in terms of prize money and rankings? Here’s is Tennis365’s breakdown to answer those questions.

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Ranking points from Queen’s for Cerundolo and Paul

Coming into this encounter, Paul was 10th in the ATP Race, while Cerundolo was four places back in 14th. And in the live rankings, Cerundolo was 23rd, just one place and 15 points in front of Paul.

Off the back of his win, which earned him 500 points, Cerundolo – who is now 12th in the race – is closing in on his career-high ranking of 18 as he is now up to 21st.

Paul receives 330 points of his own, with the 29-year-old staying 24th in the rankings. This was also the longest Queen’s Club final at more than three hours long.

This is the second time Cerundolo and Paul have faced off in a grass court final, with the former coming out on top in Eastbourne in 2023 in three sets.

Queen’s Club prize money breakdown

Queen’s announced that the total prize money pot for this year’s championships was €2,583,330 (£2.23m).

The 32-player tournament started with a first round win of €20,145 (£17,453), followed by €37,780 (£32,732) in the round of 16, and then €70,775 (£61,319) for the quarter-finals.

A semi-final win earns you €138,530 (£120,022) before the sizeable jump up to making the final.

Cerundolo has secured a prize money total of €483,145 (£418,596) whereas Paul chalked up €259,940 (£225,212).

Much of that will be taxed but still, not a bad day’s work.

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