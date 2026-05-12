Rafael Jodar is set to reach a new rankings milestone after he continued his stunning clay-court form by dismantling Learner Tien at the 2026 Italian Open.

The 19-year-old sensation crushed world No 21 Tien 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 15 minutes on BNP Paribas Arena in the fourth round in Rome.

The Spaniard broke his 20-year-old American opponent twice in a first set he dominated before coming back from 1-3 down in the second set.

Jodar, who is making his debut at the Foro Italico, is through to his second consecutive Masters 1000 quarter-final after he reached the same stage at the Madrid Open.

Having started the Italian Open at a career-high ranking of world No 34, Jodar’s run in Rome has increased his points total by 188 to 1,461. This has lifted him up to 29th in the Live ATP Rankings.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV after beating Tien, Jodar reacted to the news that he had broken into the top 30.

“Yeah, I’m super happy,” Jodar said. “During the tournament, I don’t really see the rankings, I just try to play the matches, try to be focused on what I have to do. So that’s not my priority during the tournament.

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“So yeah, super happy how I handled the important moments in this match. Learner’s always a very tough opponent, so super happy to get the win here and to advance to the quarter-finals.”

On his ability to stay focused, Jodar added: “It’s always many people coming to the matches, you just try to be focused during the matches, during the important moments of the match.

“Here in tennis, there are many up and downs because there is also another player in front of you, who is also playing a great level. So yeah, just try to be there, and try to be [a] mentally even player.”

Tennis TV commentator Nick Lester praised Jodar’s words and pointed out the fact that the teenager does not have many ranking points to defend.

“Speaks so well, the 19-year-old, and he’ll be moving up the rankings yet again,” Lester said.

“The beauty, of course, for him right now is that he has nothing (ranking points) to defend going forwards.”

Jodar will face Alexander Zverev or Luciano Darderi in the Italian Open quarter-finals.

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