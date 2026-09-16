Rafael Jodar addresses coaching situation after Juan Carlos Ferrero’s teases new partnership

Rafael Jodar has been told when he is likely to win a Grand Slam

Juan Carlos Ferrero made headlines when he suggested he would return to tennis in 2027 with an unnamed player.

Ferrero worked with Alcaraz for years before their split at the end of the 2026 season and he has been out of tennis since.

However, he told Movistar+, “This year I’m very calm, enjoying my family and preparing for what’s coming next year. I think I’m going to return to the tennis circuit, but I can’t say with whom.”

There are several names who Ferrero could be alluding to, but many have predicted that the Spanish coach would be a perfect fit for Rafael Jodar.

Jodar has been one of the breakout players on the ATP Tour this season, which has seen him rise to as high as world No 11 in the rankings.

The teenager is currently only coached by his father, but he has suggested that he was start to build a coaching team ahead of the 2027 season.

Just hours after Ferrero’s comments, Jodar has once again spoken about his work with his father over the 2025 season.

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In an interview with Eurosport Spain, Jodar said: “The fact that my father is alone in the pit box is unusual on the circuit, as most players have many people in their pit boxes.

“It’s true that it’s the first year, and we’re trying to learn from every mistake we make and from what works, so we can do the same thing next year or learn from our errors. This year it’s working; things are going very well. We get along very well.

“He’s with me practically every week and travels with me. I know it’s not easy living with someone every week, but we get along very well. We’ve had a very good relationship since I was very little, and he’s always helped me a lot and always wants the best for me. That’s the most important thing.”

As well as his work with Carlos Alcaraz, which brought six Grand Slam titles, Ferrero has also worked with Alexander Zverev between 2017 and 2018.

The partnership was not as successful as Alcaraz’s and Ferrero, but the German did win one Masters title under the tutelage of the Spanish coach.

As for Jodar, the Spaniard is set to make his Davis Cup debut for Spain in their away tie against Chile, which takes place between September 19th and 20th.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals, which takes place in Bologna, Italy at the end of the year, so there is plenty on the line for the teenager’s maiden appearance.