Rafael Jodar reacts after beating Daniil Medvedev to reach first Masters final in Shanghai

Rafael Jodar defeated Daniil Medvedev to reach the first Masters final of his career in Shanghai.

Jodar has needed three sets to beat every single one of his opponents in Shanghai before the semifinals, but it was more straightforward against Medvedev.

The rising Spaniard dispatched Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to earn one of the most impressive victories of his career to reach the Shanghai Masters final.

He will play compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final as he looks to give himself a very good chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

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Speaking after the match, Jodar said: “Yeah, I mean it was very tough match in the first set. All the games were very close, you know. Break points for him, break points for me.

“Super happy how I handled the important moments in the first set. Daniil is always a very tough player and he played great today so I have to give my best level to beat him.”

Jodar will likely be the favourite to defeat Davidovich Fokina in the final, but he is under no illusions about the difficulty of playing the Spaniard.

“It will be a very tough game just like every match I have played here,” explained Jodar. “So yeah, just try to get ready in my best shape as possible and give my best tomorrow.”

Jodar has so far beaten Thiago Agustin Tirante, Jiri Lehecka, Botic van de Zandschulp, Casper Ruud, and now Medvedev in an impressive run in Shanghai.

As a result, he’s put himself ninth in the race for the ATP Finals. With the top eight qualifying for the Turin tournament, Jodar will put himself in a very good position to qualify for the event in his maiden season on the ATP Tour.

Jodar’s run in Shanghai has capped off a superb season, which has seen him assert himself as one of the best players on the ATP Tour.

The star won his maiden tournament in Morocco in April and he has gone from strength to strength since. He reached the Washington Open finals on the North American hardcourt swing and he also reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

The star has also reached a Masters semifinal, in Montreal, as well as two Masters quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome.

A first Masters title at the Shanghai Masters would surely put him Jodar in consideration for one of the best debut years in ATP Tour history.

Jodar currently sits at world No 11 in the ATP Tour rankings, so he could make his top 10 debut if he lifts the Shanghai Masters title.