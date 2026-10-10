Rafael Jodar asked if he is set to hire Juan Carlos Ferrero as Jannik Sinner links linger

Rafael Jodar has emerged as the player most likely to hire former world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero for the 2027 and he has refused to dispel the rumours that a deal may already be in place for an all-Spanish link-up.

Ferrero has confirmed he is set to return to the game next year, after spending a year on the sidelines following his split with Carlos Alcaraz.

Former French Open champion Ferrero revealed he is set to return to the game for next season, with rising Spanish star Jodar emerging as a leading contender to land the respected coach.

There have been some lavish rumours linking Ferrero with move to link up with Alcaraz’s great rivsal Jannik Sinner, but it seems more likely that he would fit into the set-up with Jodar.

After winning his match against Thiago Agustin Tirante, Jodar was quizzed about the prospect of teaming up with Ferrero and he insisted he would not be drawn on the topic for now.

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“Right now I’m going to focus on my next match,” said Jodar.

“After this, I have two more tournaments, three in case I get selected for the Davis Cup for Spain, which will be a tournament that I am very motivated about.

“Then there’s about a month to think about the next season and to get ready for the next season.”

Jodar has been one of the standout players of the ATP Tour season, with his rapid rise up the rankings giving him a chance ti push for a place in the lucrative ATP Finals.

He is in the top 10 for this season in matches played and that could lead to some fatigue with the finish line in sight, but Jodar is upbeat as he looks to perform well in Shanghai and push for a place at the season finale tournament in Turin.

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“I know I played a lot this year, but that’s a good reason, because I’ve done well in most of the tournaments, so I’m happy about that,” he added.

“It’s the first season, so it’s still a lot of things to improve and to learn this first season.

“When I finish the first season, I will be able to kind of analyse what I have to play next year and next season, and how I should approach the calendar and the schedule for me.

“The first season, I cannot, you know, drop a tournament. It’s new for me, so I just have to discover them. The second season, I can select what tournaments I should play.”

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