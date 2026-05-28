Rafael Jodar’s incredible rise up the ATP Rankings is showing no sign of slowing down after he marched into the last-32 of the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from Roland Garros due to injury has been a hammer blow for the tournament, with his big rival Jannik Sinner now expected to storm to his first title in the Paris Grand Slam.

Yet he could face a challenge from rising star Jodar, with the teenage Spaniard on an impressive run as he continues to build momentum at a rapid rate.

The 19-year-old Spaniard held firm to defeat James Duckworth 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 and add to his remarkable senior level record on clay that has seen him win 17 of his 20 matches on the surface.

he only player who debuted in the Open Era with a better record than Jodar on the surface through 20 matches is Andy Roddick, who won his first 18 matches on the surface.

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“He was a very tough opponent. He played very well, especially from the second set onwards, and the third and fourth as well,” said Jodat.

“He has a very good serve, and he doesn’t let you find your rhythm. You have to try and make him run. But he’s a great player, he has a very good serve, excellent shots.

“I had to give my all to beat him today. Of course, I want to congratulate him on this match, and I wish him all the best for the season.

“This year, I’ve played a lot of matches. I’ve grown a lot as a player. This match gave me confidence for the next one. It’s been a great year for me.

“I’m enjoying every tournament and every week on the tour. It’s a new chapter for me. For me, it’s a year of learning, since I can improve a lot. I could do better in the future, but always maintaining the same mentality, telling myself that with each tournament, with each match, I can improve.

“So these matches help me tremendously to improve. Especially when things aren’t going well, like today, you have to try to be mentally strong, to be tougher than your opponent.”

This victory fired Jodar up to No 28 in the live ATP Rankings and the path is open for him to make what would be an incredible rise into the top 20 by the end of the French Open.

Jodar will now play Alex Mickelsen in the third round and while that will be a test on the red clay, the Spaniard will be a firm favourite to win.

He would then take on Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta or Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante in the fourth round before a potential quarter-final clash against No 2 seed Alexander Zverev.

If Jodar gets that far, his path to the top 20 of the ATP Rankings would open up.

That would be a remarkable rise for a player who enced 2025 at No 168 in the ATP Rankings.

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