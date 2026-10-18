Rafael Jodar speaks out after Shanghai Masters final loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Rafael Jodar declared he is “happy about how things are going” after his three-set loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final at the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

World No 13 Jodar was beaten 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 by his 26th-ranked Spanish compatriot Davidovich Fokina in Shanghai on Sunday.

Jodar dominated the opening set and was up a break at 3-2 in the second set, while he came within two points of victory at 5-5 in the tiebreak.

The 19-year-old, who was playing his maiden Masters 1000 final, was aiming to win his second ATP Tour title after his triumph in Marrakech in April.

Here is everything Jodar said in his press conference after the championship match in Shanghai.

Q. Just a comment about the final. A great start, I don’t know, in the end of the match you had some troubles, but in general, despite results that maybe now might hurt, but a great week for you.

JODAR: Thank you very much. It was a great week. I played a lot of matches. A lot of things to improve for the next tournament. And, yes, I didn’t get the win today, but still happy about how things are going for me.

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Q. When did you feel the match changed after the first set?

JODAR: Well, he was playing good, too. Little small details in the second set that he played better than me, I think that’s, yeah, why he came back in the second set. And then in third set, very close one, and in the break points, he played better.

Q. Playing this kind of match today, before entering the court the night before, did it feel different from any other match you played so far in your career?

JODAR: No, the same, another tennis match. Just try to enjoy the moment and the match. Yeah, I gave everything, but it wasn’t meant to be today.

Q. Whether it’s a big match and you have a win or a loss, do you hear from your former college buddies at the University of Virginia? Do they provide support on an ongoing basis to you?

JODAR: Well, yeah, I’m still in contact with them. I have great relationship with all of my teammates, and the coaches as well. When I have a chance, I have some free time, I try to call them or even go there, because I have many good memories about my stay in Virginia, and I will always be grateful to spend one year there.

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