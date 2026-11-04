Rafael Nadal accepts a prestigious role at Real Madrid as his sporting journey evolves

Rafael Nadal has spoken about his passion for Real Madrid for many years and now he has been handed a chance to have a big influence in the future of the Spanish soccer giants after being appointed to the club’s board of directors.

Nadal was linked with a move to run for the Presidency of the Spanish soccer giants earlier this year, but he denied he was interested in pursuing that avenue as he looks to plot his next moves after his retirement from tennis.

Now Nadal has been embraced by the Real Madrid hierarchy, as they released a statement confirming the 22-time Grand Slam-winning legend would be part of their decision-making group.

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C. F., meeting today, Wednesday, November 4, has agreed to submit to the General Assembly of Delegate Members the ratification of the appointment of Rafael Nadal Parera, member number 67,778 of our club, as a new member of the Board of Directors,” read a club statement.

“Rafael Nadal, honorary member of Real Madrid, is one of the greatest legends in sports history and one of the most admired and recognised Spanish athletes worldwide.

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“For Real Madrid and for all madridistas, it is an immense honour that a figure of his sporting and human stature, a reference in Spanish and global sports, joins our Board of Directors and contributes, from this role, to the present and future of our club.

“With his extraordinary record, boasting 92 individual titles, including 22 Grand Slams, 2 Olympic gold medals, 5 Davis Cups with Spain, and the number 1 spot in the world rankings, Rafael Nadal has had a legendary sports career. However, his persona represents much more than his achievements: his talent, his continuous drive for improvement, his capacity for sacrifice, his competitiveness, his humility, his respect for rivals and teammates, and his solidarity make him an example both on and off the court.

“All these values are part of Real Madrid’s identity, and Rafael Nadal has represented and upheld them throughout his sporting life, becoming a role model for millions of people around the world.”

While Nadal is expected to attend board meetings, he is almost certain to be a visible member of the club’s senior leadership team, which has come under fire from some of the club’s fans in recent years.

“I want to thank president Florentino Perez and the board who proposed me to be part of the board of directors at Real Madrid,” Nadal said, as he took on the role. “I accepted this proposal with great excitement, a desire to learn and contribute everything I can.”

Nadal’s status as one of Spain’s greatest athletes of all-time ensured this announcement has created a huge stir in Spain, with the club releasing a second statement to confirm the news.

“Rafael Nadal, an honorary member of Real Madrid, is one of the greatest legends in the history of sport and one of the most admired and recognised Spanish athletes in the world,” it read.

“For Real Madrid and for all Madrid fans, it is a great source of pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature, a benchmark of Spanish and world sport, will become part of our Board of Directors and contribute, from this position of responsibility, to the present and future of our club.

“Rafael Nadal has forged a legendary sporting career. But his figure represents much more than his successes: his talent, his constant drive to improve, his capacity for sacrifice, his competitiveness, his humility, his respect for rivals and team-mates, and his commitment to solidarity make him an example both on and off the court.

“All these values ​​are part of Real Madrid’s identity, and Rafael Nadal has represented and defended them throughout his sporting life, becoming a role model for millions of people around the world.”

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Nadal could conceivably now be involved in discussions over ratifying a head coach in the future, with Jose Mourinho currently leading the club in his second spell as Real Madrid head coach.

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