Rafael Nadal has declared that Carlos Alcaraz possesses “the potential to make history in our sport” as he weighed in on how many Grand Slam titles his compatriot could win.

Alcaraz, who will turn 23 in May next year, has won six majors, having secured two titles at each of the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.

If Alcaraz wins either of the next two editions of the Australian Open, he will become the youngest man in the Open Era to triumph at each of the four majors. Nadal holds the record, having been 24 when he won the 2010 US Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal discusses Carlos Alcaraz’s potential and duopoly with Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal has said that Carlos Alcaraz is capable of matching his own Grand Slam total as he described the 22-year-old’s trajectory as “spectacular”

The tennis icon stressed that the “most important thing” for Alcaraz is avoiding injuries

Nadal also assessed that Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner “need someone to push them”, but he does not feel Brazilian star Joao Fonseca is ready to do this

Alcaraz finished 2025 as the world No 1 after winning eight tournaments (two Grand Slams, three Masters 1000s and three ATP 500s) to take his career title tally to 24.

The Spaniard was also a runner-up at Wimbledon, the ATP Finals and the Barcelona Open in what was a career-best campaign to date.

What did Rafael Nadal say about Carlos Alcaraz?

In an appearance on Spanish radio programme El Larguero, Nadal shared his thoughts on Alcaraz and suggested his countryman could go on to equal his haul of 22 Grand Slams.

“Spectacular, how are we going to see it? I don’t tend to have high expectations, I’ve always seen him as very good, with the potential to make history in our sport,” said the former world No 1.

“22 Grand Slams? Why not? Six is ​​already a lot and he has a spectacular trajectory.

“The most important thing is that he doesn’t get injured. If you don’t have injuries, I think you also don’t lose confidence in your body and that keeps you improving.”

What did Rafael Nadal say about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance?

The legendary Mallorcan was also asked if he still watches tennis, and he commented on Alcaraz and Sinner’s status.

“I watch some tennis matches, the ones I feel like watching,” Nadal said.

“I think Sinner and Alcaraz need someone to push them… [Joao] Fonseca? I think he’s still young and not in a position to think about that.

“They need someone to push them a bit because they’ve set themselves apart from everyone else and in any form they can beat anyone, until they come up against that other player.

“Those of us watching from the outside have the feeling that even if they play badly, they’re going to keep winning and reaching all the finals.”

