Iga Swiatek’s move to team up with coach Francisco Roig has delivered an intriguing spin-off, with clay court tennis legend Rafael Nadal also having an input into the Polish star’s preparations for her return to the red dirt.

Roig worked with 22-time Grand Slam winning legend Nadal during his remarkable career, with his prowess on a clay court second to none in the history of the sport.

Nadal was virtually unbeatable on clay for most of his career, with his 14 French Open titles a record that is unlikely to be beaten.

So the sight of the clay court master Nadal working with four-time French Open champion Swiatek as she looks to build herself back to the top of the sport sent shivers down the spine of two potential rivals.

Jessica Pegula showed her clay court prowess by retaining the Charlestown Open final last weekend and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys will also be hopeful of making an impact on clay this year.

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Speaking on the latest episode of the Player’s Box podcast, Pegula and Keys didn’t try to hide their concern over the prospect of Swiatek picking up clay court tips from Nadal.

“I feel like it’s perfect for Iga,” said Pegula.

“I saw the clip of them on the clay, and I was like, ‘Ugh, this is bad for everybody.’ I was like, ‘This should be illegal; why is this happening.’”

Key was also less than impressed as she said: “I was, like, ‘Oh God. The last thing we needed Iga to have on the clay was Rafa. No, that’s not allowed.’”

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has also given his view on Swiatek’s new coaching hire, as he spoke on the latest episode of his Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast.

“Because Iga’s a [former] world No 1, when the agent goes out and looks for somebody: ‘Have you been with another No 1 player? Have you won a Slam?’ And that’s where Francisco fits the mould because the fact that he was with Rafa when he won majors. He’s been in the industry a long time.

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“And that’s what Iga’s brief is to her agent: if you haven’t worked with a No 1, or haven’t coached a player to No 1 or a Slam win, she’s not even having a look at the moment.

“It’s also getting that mentality. Sometimes Swiatek looks a bit too intense. She’s got to learn how to go off court and relax, and then bring the intensity on court.

“I’m sure she’ll get the balance right, but this clay-court season coming up is huge because she was supposed to be the new Rafa in the women’s game; just dominating clay every year, winning Roland Garros. But it hasn’t happened, so interesting to see where that goes.”

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