Rafael Nadal has proclaimed that Novak Djokovic does not have many opportunities left to win a 25th Grand Slam title as he described his former rival’s longevity as “admirable.”

Djokovic holds the record for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles in tennis history, having secured his 24th and most recent major at the 2023 US Open.

The 38-year-old Serb was vying to become the oldest major singles champion in tennis history at the 2026 Australian Open, where he lost to world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set final.

Nadal collected 22 Grand Slam crowns before calling time on his staggering career in 2024, which puts him second on the all-time men’s major list behind Djokovic.

Djokovic and Nadal formed what was arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of men’s tennis, having contested 60 matches — a men’s Open Era record — between 2006 and 2024.

During an appearance at a charity golf tournament at the Club de Campo in Madrid, Nadal was asked about Djokovic’s bid for a 25th major.

“It’s done; I don’t think we need to analyse tennis based on who wins,” said the former world No 1.

Tennis News

Rafael Nadal addresses Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner debate and asserts Patrick Mouratoglou is ‘wrong’

When will Novak Djokovic play next after withdrawing from Qatar Open?

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“He had an opportunity in Melbourne, and at this stage of his career, to be honest, he doesn’t have that many left, and I think what he’s achieving is admirable.”

The 14-time Roland Garros champion also spoke about being a fan of tennis since his retirement.

“It feels calmer and without any strange feelings because my time here ended the way it was meant to,” said the 39-year-old.

“I extended my career longer than I ever imagined, and now I’m completely happy to see my colleagues succeed, and in a way, I also enjoy their success.”

What Rafael Nadal said during the Australian Open

Nadal shared his thoughts after Djokovic defeated world No 2 Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set semi-final at the Australian Open.

“It must have been difficult for Jannik to accept this defeat, because he was the favourite, but he must understand that he faced a player with a special and unique trajectory in this tournament,” the Spaniard said.

“He had opportunities. He couldn’t take advantage of them, and in the fifth set things changed, the momentum was clearly in Novak’s favour.

“We learn from everything and he is a very humble guy with a great capacity for self-criticism.

“So I am convinced that he will pay a lot of attention to what happened to avoid it happening again.”

Before the final, Nadal was asked whether he wanted Alcaraz or Djokovic to win.

“If Novak wins, I’ll be happy for him because, in a way, what he’s doing is spectacular,” Nadal said.

“It wouldn’t be a tragedy for me, but if I have to support someone, I feel I have to support Carlos.”

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner No 1 over Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev 7th – alternative men’s rankings

