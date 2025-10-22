Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner and Boris Becker have all sent messages of support to Holger Rune after the Danish star’s horror injury at the Stockholm Open.

Rune was brought to tears and had to be helped off the court after suffering an Achilles injury when leading 6-4, 2-2 in his semi-final match against Ugo Humbert in Stockholm last week.

The world No 10 revealed the severity of the injury afterwards and confirmed that he was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again,” Rune wrote on Instagram. “It’s tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it’s unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now.

“My Achilles is full broken on the proximal part meaning I need operation already next week and from here rehabilitation.”

The 22-year-old revealed on Tuesday that the surgery had been successful as he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a large boot on his left leg.

“Hi everyone. Surgery went really well today. Thank you for all your incredible messages and support ❤️ I will keep you updated on my recovery. But now rest and heal,” Rune captioned the Instagram post.

Casper Ruud, who went on to triumph in Stockholm, gave his reaction to Rune’s injury during the event.

“It’s incredibly hard to hear. It looked really bad, and I know he’s going to be tested tomorrow, but I’ve also heard that he heard a distinct sound, which is a really bad sign,” Ruud told SpilXperten.

“This type of injury is something you really can’t control, so it’s just extremely unfortunate. Tennis is a brutal sport, and as a player, you don’t want to miss several months.

“He’s still very young, so he has a long career ahead of him, so I hope he can come back strong quickly.”

Rune received a wave of positive messages from current and former tennis stars in reply to his surgery update post.

Rafael Nadal: Get well soon!

Jannik Sinner: Get well soon.

Boris Becker: Get well soon and make full recovery!

Ben Shelton: ❤️‍

Gael Monfils: (prayer emojis)

Alex Corretja: You will comeback stronger than ever! All the best and hope to see you soon.

Fernando Verdasco: ❤️ LETS MAKE THIS COMEBACK EPIC.

Alexander Bublik: ❤️

Tallon Griekspoor: Get well soon.

Terence Atmane: Stay strong ❤️

Miomir Kecmanovic: Get well soon man.

Borna Coric: Take care wishing you all the best!

Rob Koenig: Hang tough, HR.

