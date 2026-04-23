It’s becoming increasingly difficult to believe some of the stories that pop up on our social media feeds, so if you see footage of a clay court that has been laid at Real Madrid’s iconic Bernabeu Stadium and Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner playing on it, this is not an AI-invented fantasy.

Tennis chiefs revealed last month that the Bernabeu would be used as an extra venue for practice courts amid an increasingly crowded set-up at the Caja Magica tennis centre that is hosting the Madrid Open.

With the tournament extended for both the ATP and WTA draws to allow more players to compete, practice court space has become increasingly sparse on-site at the tournament.

Spanish tennis icon Nadal was joined by world No 1 Sinner and four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, for the unveiling of the court, with Real Madrid stars Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham also showing their tennis prowess to the watching media and dignitaries.

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Courtois showed some impressive form on the tennis court, but Bellingham may have to do a little more work and he will hope that sharing a court with Nadal and Sinner will inspire him to go to the next level.

This exclusive installation will be available from 23 to 30 April for the biggest stars of the ATP and WTA Tours to practise in conditions that replicate those of the courts in the Caja Magica.

Bringing a clay court to one of the world’s most iconic venues creates a unique coming together of the traditions of tennis and the universal dimension of a venue that will be transformed as it continues to offer surprising new experiences.

“Ever since its first year, the Mutua Madrid Open has stood out above any other tournament on the tour, and it has never stopped implementing initiatives like this one,” said Gerard Tsobanian, CEO of the tournament.

“This year’s proposal will undoubtedly raise the bar even higher, initiating a collaboration with one of the best stadiums in the world, the Bernabeu, home of Real Madrid, and will place the Mutua Madrid Open in a unique category that includes only the best.”

The practice court at the Bernabeu was a perfect publicity opportunity for a tournament that often comes under fire due to the lack of spectators attending matches in the early round.

The Caja Magica complex is challenging to get to for fans and its relatively remote location has contributed to the negativity around an event and that famously tried and failed to use blue clay in earlier editions.

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