Rafael Nadal has addressed whether he will ever come out of retirement and also identified the “only reason” Novak Djokovic is still playing.

The legendary Spaniard was 38 when he retired in November 2024 after a remarkable 23-year career that featured 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic, who turned 39 in May, won his 24th and most recent major at the 2023 US Open, but he is still competing at the highest level. The great Serb was a runner-up at the 2026 Australian Open, and he is currently ranked eighth.

Nadal and Djokovic faced each other 50 times — a record in the Open Era of men’s tennis — in an incredible rivalry spanning from 2006 to 2024.

In an interview with CNBC Sport, Nadal was asked if he would ever consider coming out of retirement.

“For me, that chapter is completely closed. I don’t miss competing,” said the Mallorcan.

“Obviously, I still miss some of the sensations, because they are emotions that I’m unlikely to experience again in any other area of ​​my life.

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“But I’m at peace with the decision I made. I made it when I felt I could no longer compete at the level I wanted.

“I tried absolutely everything before retiring, and when I realised my body wasn’t going to respond the way it needed, I accepted that it was time to close that chapter.

“I never came to hate tennis. I always enjoyed playing, even during the most difficult times with injuries or all the challenges that come with such a long career.

“I retired because my body no longer allowed me to compete at the level I wanted, not because I had lost my passion for the sport.”

Nadal also discussed Djokovic’s longevity and described his former rival’s accomplishments as “extraordinary.”

“Novak is still there because he loves this sport and because he’s passionate about competing,” said the former world No 1.

“As long as he maintains that motivation and his body allows it, he’ll continue to have a chance to fight for the biggest tournaments. What he’s achieved is extraordinary.

“We’ve all pushed our careers to the limit, and he continues to do so. When someone has won as much as we have, the only reason to keep going is because they still enjoy the competition and feel they can remain competitive.”

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