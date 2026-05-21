Rafael Nadal’s record of 14 Roland Garros titles is one of the most incredible achievements in tennis history, but can it ever be broken?

The King of Clay won Roland Garros 14 times in 18 years since his maiden title at the French Open in 2005, beating Bjorn Borg’s record by an astonishing 8 trophies.

There were only four years when Nadal did not win Roland Garros during his active playing career, which came in 2009, 2016, 2016, and 2021.

Many believe Nadal will hold that record forever, with Adriano Panatta recently telling Jannik Sinner is was ‘impossible’ to break, and now the King of Clay has had his say on the matter.

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Despite his incredible record, Nadal is not convinced that he will keep the Grand Slam record forever. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia during the promotional trail for his new Netflix documentary ‘Rafa’, Nadal said: “I did it, and if I did it, it’s possible.

“That said, it’s true that it’s a difficult record to break. First of all, you have to play tennis for 14 years, and that’s not so easy. And then you have to play very well for 14 years in those two weeks. We’ll see what happens.”.

Carl0s Alcaraz is currently the closest player to breaking Nadal’s Roland Garros titles record, and he only has two French Open trophies currently to his name.

With the Spaniard not playing Roland Garros this year due to a wrist injury, Alcaraz would have to play and win every French Open until 2039 just to match Nadal’s record.

Alcaraz would be 36-years-old in 2039, so it’s very unlikely anyone of this current crop of players will be able to reach Nadal’s incredible Roland Garros number.

Likewise, Jannik Sinner, who is currently decimating everyone in his path on the ATP Tour, is yet to win a Roland Garros crown. That means he could match Nadal’s record by 2040 at the earliest, when he would be 38-years-old.

Considering Nadal himself was 36 when he won his final Roland Garros title, it would appear there is no chance for the best two players in the world to get anywhere near close to the King of Clay’s record at his favourite Grand Slam.

Nadal also holds the record for most consecutive singles titles won at Roland Garros, for lifting five trophies between 2010 and 2014.