Rafael Nadal ‘keeping cards close to his chest’ despite ‘clear’ retirement plans, believes top pundit

Rafael Nadal “clearly” has a retirement plan but is “keeping his cards close to his chest”, believes former pro and respected pundit Naomi Broady.

All eyes are on if and when Nadal announces his retirement date, with rumours circulating about when he may call time on his epic career.

The former world No 1 and 22-time Grand Slam champion was predicted by some to retire at the French Open or the Olympics – but has continued to play past both events.

After withdrawing from the US Open, Nadal is next set to play at the Laver Cup in Berlin next month, an event many feel could be his last.

And Broady believes that could well be the case.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former British star says Nadal will only step away when “completely ready” – but could have an “incredible” celebration in Berlin.

“Nadal clearly has a plan in his head but he’s keeping his cards close to his chest,” said Broady.

“As we saw with Sir Andy [Murray] these guys will only – and rightly so – step away when they feel completely ready.

“I think Rafa still really enjoys his tennis. They all just love the sport so much and if he can keep going then I think he would like to, which is why I think he didn’t announce his farewell at Roland Garros.

“I think he was thinking ‘if there is any chance, any way I can get back here I will be back’. But it’s just going to be dependent on his body and unfortunately his body hasn’t been playing ball.

“Whether he chooses to do it at the Laver Cup like Roger Federer did and able to have that really incredible celebration fitting for his career, that would be incredible.

“I think a lot of people thought he would have chosen to have that sort of celebration at the Olympics – at Roland Garros on Philippe-Chatrier – and playing for his country, but who knows? We just don’t know.”

Speaking after his doubles loss at the Olympics – the last time he stepped onto court – Nadal admitted he had “total freedom” regarding the rest of his career.

He said: “I have total freedom, and I think I have tried hard throughout my life, to make the decision how and when I feel it.

“In that sense, I am a fairly calm person and I need my time. When I know what my next step is, I will let you know, but right now my next step is to go back home, spend time with my family and relax.

“These have been exciting months, because I have started playing tennis again; they have also been hard, because I have gone through many difficult moments, disappointments, and also beautiful moments… now I have to manage everything, analyse it well and see how I feel.”

