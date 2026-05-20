Rafael Nadal says there’s one ‘positive’ for Carlos Alcaraz’s current wrist injury

Rafael Nadal knows a thing or two about how to deal with injuries as a tennis player and he’s sent Carlos Alcaraz some soothing words following his wrist injury.

Despite his incredible career spanning two decades, Nadal dealt with a myriad of issues throughout his career, including issures in his elbow and ribs, problems in the sheaths of both wrists, and abdominal tears.

Alcaraz is currently dealing with his the first major injury of his career after suffering with his wrist during his appearance at the Barcelona Open.

The star has been forced out of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, Roland Garros and he recently confirmed he would not play either Queen’s or Wimbledon on the grass.

Nadal, who famously dealt with issues in both wrists, believes Alcaraz’s stance on not coming back until he has properly healed is wise for the rest of his playing career.

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Speaking during promotion for his upcoming Netflix documentary ‘Rafa’, the King of Clay said: “The injury he has, well, I’ve had it twice myself. There’s one very positive thing about injuries: if you go through the proper recovery process, there are no lasting effects.”

That will be an increasingly positive thing for Alcaraz to hear at this point of his injury, as he is surely worried about the amount of tennis he has missed.

Prior to his wrist injury, the Spaniard has only been forced to miss one Grand Slam, which came at the Australian Open in 2023 due to a right leg injury.

That was a particularly disappointing miss for Alcaraz, as he was contesting a race for World No. 1 at the event alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, and Casper Ruud. The tournament was eventually won by Djokovic, who rose to World No. 1 yet again.

A silver lining for Alcaraz during this period of injury is that he will be very unlikely to miss fall down the rankings due to the sheer amount of ranking points he currently holds.

He currently leads Alexander Zverev in third place by 6,255 ranking points. The German star could only realistically topple Alcaraz if he won Roland Garros, Munich, and Wimbledon back-to-back. With Sinner’s current dominance, that is very unlikely to happen at this present time.

As for Alcaraz, the Spaniard is now currently set to return to the sport at the Canadian Open, which begins at the start of August. The World No. 2 has never won the event, so that will give the Spaniard extra emphasis to return to the event and break new ground on the ATP Tour.