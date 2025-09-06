Rafael Nadal has spoken about the challenge of playing Novak Djokovic on hard courts and identified why it became an even more difficult matchup for him on this surface later in his career.

The rivalry between Nadal and Djokovic is the most prolific matchup in men’s tennis in the Open Era, with the duo contesting a remarkable 60 matches between 2006 and 2024.

Djokovic finished with a 31-29 head-to-head advantage against Nadal after winning the pair’s last-ever encounter at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nadal amassed a 7-20 record in hard-court matches with Djokovic, having lost to the Serbian the last nine times they played on the surface. The Spaniard’s last win over Djokovic on hard courts was in the 2013 US Open final.

In an interview with The Athletic, Nadal revealed playing Djokovic on a hard court was his “ultimate challenge.”

“I needed my body and my physical performance to the highest level to compete against Novak on a hard court,” said the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

“Roger was able to cut the points very fast with his serve, but Novak and me, our games are closer. He was better than me on hard without a doubt, but until 2013, 2014, I was able to compete against him the proper way.

“Then later, when you have a lot of issues in the body, you lose a little bit of confidence in the movement. You start avoiding things that you feel you can’t do like before, because you feel that if you do this kind of thing, you can be injured.

“The mental part of that had a huge impact against Novak. I needed this extra energy in terms of movement, in terms of bringing my game and my body to the limit. And I was not able to produce that anymore.

“I was able to create more damage on other surfaces like grass, but needed to create this super-long battle in terms of physical demand. It’s not about playing long, I was able to play for a long time, it’s about the movement that I need to do to push him to the limit.”

The legendary Spaniard also addressed why the US Open, which he won four times, was the most challenging Grand Slam event in the early years of his career.

“I was a very emotional and intense player, a passionate player,” Nadal said.

“So I felt very close to that amazing energy that New York produces, and the night sessions especially were unforgettable.

“For some reason, you have places that you find yourself well and are comfortable. New York, at the beginning, I was not that comfortable.

“I worked hard to change that feeling and I achieved that feeling. At the end, I felt great every time I arrived there.”

