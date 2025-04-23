Rafael Nadal is eager to have a reunion with his great rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, but it won’t be on a tennis court as the great Spaniard also gave his verdict on the Djokovic-Murray collaboration.

The Big Four – as they were fondly known – dominated tennis for more than two decades, but three of them have retired with 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic the last man standing.

Federer was the first to hang up his racket as he bowed out in September 2022 and Murray followed him last August as he played his last professional match at the 2024 Paris Olympics before Nadal joined them in retirement in November.

The three retirees have spent a lot of time on the golf course since stepping away from tennis while Djokovic can also be found on the fairways when he has free time.

So how about a Big Four reunion for a round of golf?

When asked during an interview in The Telegraph about teeing off with the other members of the Big Four, Nadal answered jokingly: “Yes, it could happen, but they have to get training – I have a bit of an advantage in that.

“On the tennis court, there wasn’t that much difference between us, but in this I’m much better than them.”

Federer recently revealed that he is ready to return to tennis as he was keen to start playing exhibition matches and there were immediate suggestions that he could team up with Nadal.

But it doesn’t look like one part of Fedal is ready as he is not motivated to step onto a tennis court just yet.

“I haven’t yet found the moment in my routine to have that personal motivation to play again,” the former world No 1 said.

“Probably in the future, if I feel a personal reason to do it, for an exhibition match or something like that. Then I’ll have that motivation. But for now, that moment hasn’t come yet.”

Rafael Nadal News

Richard Gasquet recalls how Rafael Nadal supported him during drug saga: ‘It meant a lot to me’

The 7 men with the highest ATP win percentage on clay: Rafael Nadal No 1, Novak Djokovic with 80.3%

Murray, meanwhile, remains actively involved in tennis as he became Djokovic’s coach at the end of the 2024 season in a move that caught many by surprise, including Nadal.

But, according to Nadal, it was an opportunity that neither could turn down.

“It surprised me a bit that, immediately after retiring, Andy wanted to start a project again where he’d be travelling,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner stated.

“But I understand that the project to be with Novak is an attractive one, and one he would be passionate about.

“Also, I understand for Novak to be with one of his rivals – one of his biggest rivals – as his coach must give him motivation.

“So I think it’s a good combination. I obviously wish them all the best. I think, in the end, Andy is a real tennis enthusiast and to have this opportunity, he’s taken it.”