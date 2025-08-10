Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have become parents for a second time as they have welcomed a second son on August 7 at the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma.

Tennis great Nadal and his wife Mery – as she is fondly known as – became first-time parents in October 2022 with the arrival of a boy named Rafael Nadal Junior, and they announced in April 2025 that the family would expand.

Mery gave birth on Thursday in Malloca to son, whom they have named Miquel, and both mother and child were doing well and left the hospital a day later.

According to Spanish media, the couple named their son Miquel after Mery’s father, who passed away in April 2023 at the age of 63 following a long illness.

22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal – who started dating Mery in 2005 before they married in 2019 – retired in October last year following two decades as a professional player and he has made no secret of the fact that he loves being a father as he told E! News: Everything surprises you because everything is new.

“Especially the first child you have, everything is 100 per cent new for my wife and for me. You learn every day and every day is unexpected.

“I have always been a kids guy. I always enjoyed spending time with the kids, I had plenty of smaller cousins than me so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies. I can say nothing negative.”

Rafa Nadal Junior travelled to several tennis tournaments with his parents as he made appearances in Australia, the United States, Italy and France with the French Open and Paris Olympics two memorable events.

14-time Roland Garros winner Nadal played his last French Open match in 2024 with Mery and Rafa Jr in the stands, but a few months later the family were back in Paris as the tennis legend was part of the Opening Ceremony for the Olympics as he was a torch bearer.

Rafael Nadal News

Roger Federer cements friendship with Rafael Nadal after reunion in Spain

Rafa Nadal has broken his own record as his French Open-winning racket sells for huge fee

Nadal retired from tennis at the 2024 Davis Cup in Malaga and he paid tribute to his wife and son.

During a special ceremony, he said: “My wife, Mery, we’ve been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you’ve done. I think you’ve been the perfect partner on this journey throughout all these years of my career.

“Coming home every day and seeing my son grow has been a source of strength that has truly kept me alive and given me the energy to keep going.”

And there was a third appearance for the Nadal family in France in the space of 12 months at Roland Garros in May 2025 as tournament organisers honoured the 14-time champion following his retirement.