Andy Roddick has highlighted the ongoing issue plaguing grass court tournaments in the United Kingdom.

In the lead-up to the 500 events of Halle and Queen’s Club on the ATP Tour, one couldn’t help but notice the disparity in the strength of the lineups.

While at the German tournament, six of the world’s top 10 players were present; in London, Alex de Minaur was the sole representative from that lofty category.

This is not a new trend. For instance, in the UK, international players are taxed on their prize money, naturally, but also for their performance bonuses, appearance fees, image rights, sponsorship deals, brand endorsements and more.

The 2026 champions at Halle and Queen’s Club will walk away with €483,145 (£419,000) but former world No 1 Roddick pointed out that the take home pay between the two is vastly different.

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He said on the latest episode of Served, “Obviously, we’re not tax experts, but they [players] skip parts of the British grass court season now and play events in Germany and the Netherlands.

“Imagine if you had the same opportunity for points or upward mobility in your job but one cost you 40% more and that’s where we basically land.

“There’s a certain amount of weeks where you get taxed because you’ve made the money in England, that tax doesn’t exist in Germany.

“If you win Halle and you win Queen’s, you win the same amount of money. But your takeaway after taxes is like a 40% (to 45%) difference. Which is a factor.”

Three-time Wimbledon finalist Roddick repeatedly chose Queen’s over Halle as he felt it gave him the best preparation to win at SW19. He also was handed hefty appearance fees to attend – a luxury not all players are offered.

Incidentally, back in 2024, renowned sports agent Max Eisenbud appeared on Roddick’s podcast and hypothesised why Roger Federer always chose Halle over Queen’s throughout his career.

He said, “Tennis players living in Monte Carlo and now Dubai, they don’t pay any income tax, but when they go into these countries, they get withheld all the prize money… There is a reason why Fed never got ready for Wimbledon in the UK.”

This issue is nothing new but it seems the draw quality is becoming more lopsided at both grass court events these days.

Perhaps Rafael Nadal put it best back in 2011.

He said, “The truth is, in the UK you have a big regime for tax, it’s not about the money for playing. They [HMRC] take from the sponsors, from Babolat, from Nike and from my watches.

“This is very difficult. I am playing in the UK and losing money. I did a lot more for the last four years, but it is more and more difficult to play in the UK.”

Until there are big changes, this drip, drip, drip, drip may continue.

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