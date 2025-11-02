Victoria Mboko’s promising young career has continued with her first WTA 250 title as she defeated Cristian Bucsa 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 in Hong Kong.

Having won the opening set, Mboko looked to be on her way to a straight-sets victory over Bucsa but the Spaniard fought back to draw both players level.

However, Mboko powered through the deciding set to move into the top 20 for the first time in her career.

The title comes as part of a remarkable year for the teenager which included a shock win over Coco Gauff in Montreal.

The youngster started the year at No 333 but at the beginning of March she broke into the top 200 after winning five ITF singles titles. A run to the third round of the French Open saw her crack the top 100 for the first time.

That rise continued in August when she broke into the top 30 after winning the Canadian Open as a wildcard. Along the way, she claimed the impressive scalps of Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

That put her to a career-high of No.24 as she became the top-ranked Canadian. A slight dip in form at the US Open and the two WTA 1000 events in China was ended with her run in Hong Kong.

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Hong Kong

Mboko’s run has seen her add 244 points to her tally which has taken her up to 18th in the rankings, a career high for the Canadian.

In doing so, she has moved up three spots past Karolina Muchova, Elise Mertens and Diana Shnaider having started the year ranked world No.333.

Bucsa has also moved to a career-high spot of 32 following her impressive run in the tournament. The 133 points she earned saw her rise 15 spots and she is now the third-highest-ranked Spaniard.

Prize Money Earned At WTA 250 Event

As well as ranking points, Mboko has earned some more prize money with $36,300 being given to the champion. That sees her overall prize money tally rise to $1,506,598.

For Bucsa, she earned $21,484 for finishing runner-up which puts the 27-year-old’s tally at $4,097,012.

