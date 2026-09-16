Rennae Stubbs has criticised John McEnroe for his comments after Alexander Zverev's US Open win

Rennae Stubbs has admonished John McEnroe for his “inappropriate” remarks shortly after Alexander Zverev’s US Open triumph.

McEnroe has landed himself in hot water again after Zverev’s 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 victory over Ben Shelton on Sunday.

At the end of ESPN’s coverage of the year’s final major, lead commentator Chris Fowler summarised how America’s 23-year wait for a new men’s singles champion would continue and that Zverev was riding high after his second Grand Slam of 2026.

McEnroe then chose to focus on the returning Carlos Alcaraz, who was out for more than four months with a wrist injury, and world No 1 Jannik Sinner, who missed the US Open with a knee issue.

The American said at the time, “Get healthy, Carlos and Jannik”, to which Fowler added, “Please.” McEnroe appeared to find that slightly amusing, but many online clearly did not.

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Some said McEnroe should be dropped from the broadcaster and others said this was a churlish remark from the former world No 1.

Now, Serena Williams’ coach, Stubbs, has had her say on the matter. The Australian stressed that his comments should not have made it to air.

She said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, “I don’t know if you heard John McEnroe’s last words on the ESPN coverage.

“He says, ‘Come back, Carlos and Jannik, please’. I was like, bro, that was a little inappropriate. That’s the **** you say in your head, not on a mic.”

McEnroe ended the US Open just how he started it as he received a huge amount of criticism for his “disrespectful” words about Mariano Navone after his upset first-round win over Novak Djokovic.

Rather than praising the 25-year-old for the biggest win of his career, McEnroe stressed that Navone would not be back on Arthur Ashe Stadium in round two.

“You’ll be playing your second round on Court 21. We wish you the best. And he is going to have to try and play with that effort and intensity but enjoy the moment, young man,” he said.

Incidentally, there isn’t a Court 21 at Flushing Meadows. Navone would go onto make the third round at the US Open for the first time, where he lost to compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets.

READ MORE: Zverev ousts Sinner as world No 1 as Djokovic slides and Eala leaps up the rankings